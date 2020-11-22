Infometrics report reveals challenges ahead for the Waipā Covid-19 recovery effort

Waipā District Council's community advisers Gina Scott and Corren Ngerengere will lead the council’s Covid-19 recovery efforts over the next 18 months.

The Waipā economy has weathered the economic impact of Covid-19 but more people in the district are signing up for Jobseeker Support.

The Infometrics quarterly economic monitor to September 2020, showed the strengths and weaknesses of Waipā as its district council pushes ahead with its Covid-19 response.

It included the appointment of two specialist community advisers who would lead the council’s recovery plan, and a fund to help support recovery projects.

The Infometrics report showed working age Jobseeker Support recipients increased by 29.5 per cent compared with the previous year.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Gina Scott worked at Sport Waikato for five years before joining the Waipā District Council in November.

It was higher than the annual average percentage change of 25.5 per cent for the Waikato and 27.3 per cent nationally.

An average of 1275 people received a Jobseeker Support benefit in Waipā in the 12 months to September 2020, compared with an average of 952 since the start of the series in 2010.

Infometrics Senior Economist Brad Olsen said although Waipā had a rise in Jobseeker support, its economy was performing well.

“I think what it underscores is that there are a number of people doing it tough in Waipā and looking for new roles, or who may be working fewer hours than before.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Corren Ngerengere worked in social services as an advocate for Waitomo-Waipā Women’s Refuge.

“But on a whole we are seeing momentum in the local economy, that’s evident from how fast it has grown in the three months to September.”

Olsen said there were 188 Waipā people on the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment in August and just 48 in October as the 12-week payments came to an end.

It was likely some of those had moved onto Jobseeker while the district’s increasing population could account for the increased number of people looking for work.

The district’s unemployment rate was low at 2.7 per cent compared to 4 per cent across the Waikato.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Infometrics Senior Economist Brad Olsen says population growth could be one of the factors behind the increased number of people looking for jobs in Waipā.

Economic activity was 1.2 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Consumer spending was slightly up and the district’s dairy sector was helping to keep the economy ticking over.

Two community advisers began work in November to head Waipā District Council’s Covid-19 recovery efforts over the next 18 months.

Gina Scott and Corren Ngerengere would work with local agencies, support recovery initiatives and connect with regional and national partners.

Scott, a former professional golfer, joined the Waipā recovery team from Sport Waikato, which she had worked for five years.

She had been working with schools and communities within the sport, recreation and health sector, to plan and manage projects and programmes.

The council said her professional sporting background gave her experience in building strong, long-lasting relationships with diverse communities.

Ngerengere had worked in social services as an advocate for Waitomo-Waipā Women’s Refuge.

She had previously been involved with educational governance boards while raising her two children.

“Ngerengere is passionate about people and community, she has strong connections across the region and is excited to be joining Waipā to work across the community in constructing a purposeful plan to help transition through the challenging Covid-19 experience,” the council said.

The council set aside a budget of $258,000 for the two specialist roles.

The money came from its $795,000 arbitrage fund which had been used for other recovery plan initiatives, including a contestable Covid-19 “recovery fund” for community projects.

The first round of the recovery fund was open for applications and $200,000 was available.

The fund would assist district projects, programmes and services provided by not-for-profit community groups that contribute to social, economic, cultural and environmental wellbeing of people.