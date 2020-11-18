Five rural Southland schools broken into in four days

Wyndham School principal Kim Scott looks through a hole in her office door following a break in during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Five Southland schools have been broken into and police say the offenders targeted offices and medicine cabinets.

Police are investigating break ins at Menzies College and the Wyndham, Lochiel, Makarewa and Mataura Primary Schools that all happened since Sunday.

Windows and doors were broken and locks forced open at all the schools.

READ MORE:

* Spreading love of reading to Marlborough students

* Hunger means school kids suffering headaches, stomach cramps, nurse says

* Kids get down to business of building at mobile workshop

* Kimbolton School principal to retire after 17 years



Southland Primary Principals’ Association president Wendy Ryan said the offenders clearly wanted money and medicine.

“I’m really shocked, I can’t believe it – five schools since Sunday,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wyndham School principal Kim Scott is gutted the school was badly damaged during a break in early on Wednesday morning.

Ryan added schools did not carry loads of money, with many using Eftpos machines on front counters.

She is now advising schools to display signs saying no money is kept on site and is reminding teachers to make sure doors are locked and windows closed properly at the end of the day.

“We’ve got to be more vigilant.”

If schools do have cash from fundraising activities, they should bank it as soon as possible, Ryan said.

She is pleased schools are installing more security cameras on their properties.

Wyndham School principal Kim Scott said her school was badly damaged in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Not a lot of money was taken, but they broke windows, broke doors and forced open cabinets and doors.

“It’s disappointing and scared our kids.”

Scott thought between $5000 and $10,000 of damage had been done.

A special assembly was held to let pupils know what had happened and parents were informed of the break in.

“Our kids are our priority in this and to make them feel safe.”

Lochiel School principal Mary Miller said $200 was taken from the pupils’ book club fund. Her office door was broken but nothing was taken.

“They got into the safe but it was empty.”