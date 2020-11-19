One person dead, road closed following serious North Canterbury crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Omihi Rd (State Highway 1) about six kilometres south of the Greta Valley settlement just before 5.30am on Thursday. (File photo).

One person has died and a major North Canterbury highway has closed after an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called to Omihi Rd (State Highway 1) about six kilometres south of the Greta Valley settlement, just before 5.30am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said early reports suggested a car had hit a tree, trapping one person and blocking the road.

Crews from Amberley, Waipara and Scargill were sent to the scene and the person was believed to have suffered serious injuries, she said.

A police spokeswoman later confirmed the person had died in the crash.

Stuff understands the man is a local to the Omihi area.

St John were also sent to the scene.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centres spokesman said the crash had closed the road to traffic between Scargill Valley Rd and SH7.

Detours are in place. Northbound traffic should turn left onto SH7 continue on to Waikari Valley Rd then Scargill Valley Rd back onto SH1 and reverse for southbound traffic.

Motorists should follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays until clear, he said.