Hall of fame cafe owner accused of bullying staff and discouraging sick leave

Sam Crofskey, the owner of Christchurch cafe C1 Espresso, is under fire from former staff.

Former employees of a well-known Christchurch cafe have accused its owner of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews and discouraging sick days.

The wave of allegations comes after student Levi Painter posted an account of her bad experience with C1 Espresso cafe owner Sam Crofskey on an online student noticeboard on Wednesday.

One former employee said her time at the cafe was the “darkest two months of my life”.

Crofskey, who last year was inducted into the Restaurant Association’s hall of fame, denied the claims, saying he encouraged staff to take time off as needed and gave them options around taking breaks.

He said bullying was a “serious allegation” which was “impossible to defend”.

“The allegations suggest I am a complete monster. Which is simply untrue.”

Crofskey said the controversy had resulted in him receiving numerous threats, including death threats and threats of burning down his family home and cafe.

One former worker, Bonnie Houston-Edwards, claimed staff were told there were “no excuses” for being sick.

“When we had the flu [we] were made to come in and work, with coughs and runny noses – the lot.”

University of Otago Professor Michael Baker, a public health expert, said it was “stating the obvious” that discouraging sick leave was a public health risk.

Any barriers to sick leave, whether direct or more subtle, were dangerous, he said, even before the Covid era.

Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir said reports of employees not being allowed sick leave were not uncommon, particularly in the hospitality industry, and the Covid-19 crisis had made the situation more dire.

“These people are preparing meals for customers … in the midst of a pandemic, it’s just a risk to the whole community, the whole country.”

Painter had applied for a job at the cafe and said Crofskey asked her if she had depression or anxiety, telling her she was allowed only one 20-minute break in an eight-hour shift.

When the job was re-advertised after she refused to sign the contract, she posted a warning to prospective applicants.

Her post triggered more than a thousand comments, many from former employees alleging a “bullying”, rude and condescending employment culture at the cafe.

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk said employers may only ask about mental or physical conditions that may hinder their ability to work, and that if what was alleged was correct Crofskey’s position on taking breaks was illegal.

“Employers may not ask specific questions such as whether an applicant has suffered from anxiety or depression,” she said.

“If they do, they risk claims of discrimination on the basis of disability.”

Current staff members have also raised concerns, with one saying she has been trying to find a new job ever since starting a few months ago.

The woman, who declined to be named, claimed Crofskey would yell at staff in front of customers and had asked her about her mental health during her interview.

Three staff members had quit in the past two weeks, she said.

A former chef, who also declined to be named, said his three months at C1 were the "worst and strangest" in his 20-year career.

“Not only was I affected ... I saw first hand many female employees reduced to tears.”

Crofskey is a former Canterbury president of the Restaurant Association and initiated the Christchurch Hospitality Awards.

His High St café was one of the first businesses to reopen in the central city in 2012 after the Christchurch earthquakes.

Former employee Charlie Mcartney said she “left work crying on multiple occasions” in her year working there, starting in 2015.

She once got tonsillitis, but came in the next day so as “not [to] let anyone down”, but told managers she would need the following days off to recover.

She claimed she was called a “child” by Crofskey for taking the time off and made to feel like she had done something wrong.

“The times I got sick after that I just never said anything and went into work due to extreme anxiety about him bullying me about it again.”

Mcartney claimed that on one occasion he asked her to pick up dog poo from outside the cafe.

Once she had done so, he started laughing and played her and other employees CCTV footage that showed a man had defecated there the night before, she said.

Georgia Callow – who distanced herself from threats against Crofskey – said she worked at C1 for about two years, starting when she was 16 or 17.

She claims that each morning Crofskey required her to tell him and his family why she was “looking forward to the day”.

“One day I did not go straight to him as I was desperate for the bathroom, and he screamed at me from across the café to stop disrespecting him and if I didn't go see him straight away I would be in trouble.”

She was sent home, she said.

“I would cry on a weekly basis but could not afford to leave and did not know this was not normal.”

He nicknamed her “awkward” and started calling her “Crusty Georgia”, which affected her confidence, she said.

“He always made me question my self-worth and constantly told me I was not good enough. No-one ever stuck up for anyone because everyone was scared of getting fired for saying something.”

Houston-Edwards, who worked there for four months in 2015, said staff were allowed only one 20-minute break for an eight-hour shift, she said.

“During my time here, multiple staff left crying and never returned. The turnover of staff was so high, people would start one day and be gone the next. It was strange, but you never questioned it.”

Crofskey said he was not sure how to respond to allegations of discouraging friendships, but encouraged and hired a diverse mix of ages and backgrounds in the team.

“It is not a clique by design. But an active measure to dissuade friendships couldn’t exist.”

Regarding allegations of discouraging sick leave, Crofskey said he urged staff to take time off to “look after themselves” and give as much notice as possible if they could not make a shift.

There was a clause in the employment agreement allowing for staff to work either an eight-hour shift, without a half-hour break, or an 8½-hour shift with a half-hour break, he said.

“I want our team to do their job to the best of their abilities and to follow our standards and procedures.

“At present, the same people who are levelling these accusations at me are also threatening to burn my house down while flooding social media with harmful and false accusations.”

He acknowledged not all staff left on a good note, but said responding to details would be in breach of their employment agreements.

Crofskey said the allegations were “very hard on us” and risked “bringing down our family business at the risk of 25 full-time jobs”.

“Disgruntled employees are able to say whatever they choose as a mob on social media, and as an employer we are muzzled and unable to reply without sounding defensive and therefore in the wrong.”

Minimum requirements for breaks are set out under the Employment Relations Act.

An eight-hour shift would require two paid 10-minute breaks and an unpaid half-hour meal break.

Staff choosing between an eight-hour shift without a lunch break or an 8½-hour shift with a lunch break is illegal.

Two years ago C1 changed its menu to publish poor reviews left by people on Trip Advisor.

Crofskey said at the time the move was to counter anonymous, unthinking and sometimes unfair online attacks.

He said his 30 staff members were all full-time employees and that they took their hospitality work very seriously.

His chefs work four 10-hour days, he said, and then had three days off, which is unheard of in hospitality.

“They are a team of professional staff who are actually giving it heaps. They aren't eye-rolling or laughing at our customers in the manner these reviews suggest.

“It would be embarrassing for them to be thought they were doing a bad job as a waitress.”

