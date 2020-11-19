Pain, anger and togetherness for Pike River families at memorials

Families gather for the 10th anniversary of the Pike River mine disaster at the Atarau memorial near Greymouth.

For many families of the 29 miners killed at the Pike River mine, the hurt and sadness is still raw 10 years on.

More than 100 relatives of the Pike 29 gathered on the West Coast on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the disaster, while another group attended the Government’s commemoration service at Parliament.

An explosion happened inside the underground coal mine in Atarau, near Greymouth, at 3.44pm on November 19, 2010. Thirty-one men were underground, but only two managed to escape.

More than 100 relatives of the 29 men killed at Pike River gathered on the West Coast on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

Family members visited the mine’s portal for a minute’s silence and a roll call of the men’s names, followed by a public memorial service in Blackball.

Survivor Russell Smith attended the Blackball event with family. A community choir sang and relatives of the 29 men each laid a flower on a memorial wheel inscribed with the 29 names.

Former Grey District mayor Tony Kokshoorn, current deputy mayor Allan Gibson, and Labour MP Damien O'Connor at the West Coast public memorial service for the 10th anniversary of the Pike River mine disaster.

Erika Ufer, the 10-year-old daughter of Josh Ufer who was killed in the disaster, spoke at the event. Her mother, Rachelle Weaver, was three months' pregnant when the tragedy happened.

“I feel very sad that I lost my dad in the Pike River mine,” she said.

“I've been learning about Pike River since I was very little. Everything I've learned about my dad has been from the people that loved him.”

She wanted to ask him questions like what was his favourite animal, food and board game, and whether he would have still named her Erika.

Rachelle Weaver and daughter Erika Ufer 10, attach a flower to the memorial wheel for the 29 miners lost at Pike River.

She thanked the recovery team for re-entering the mine drift (or access tunnel) to try find out why her dad died.

For Jo Hall, not being able to recover her son’s body from the mine was preventing her from getting closure.

Hall, whose son Judd died, said she was angry the families were still fighting to find out what caused the explosion and for those responsible to be held to account.

“We haven't been able to kiss our loved ones on the head and say goodbye – that’s what hurts for me.”

The Monk family put flowers at the stone dedicated to Michael Monk, who died in the Pike River mine disaster.

Hall said the disaster had changed so many people’s lives, and it was important for her to be with other Pike River families on the anniversary.

“We’ve got a special bond.

“It’s not just the families that miss our men, it’s the workmates that were on a different shift,” she said.

Carol Rose said she had mixed emotions 10 years on from her son Stu Mudge’s death, but visiting the mine's portal on Thursday was a poignant moment.

“It’s always emotional and intense up there. That’s the one place that is as close as we can get to them.

Bernie Monk, whose son Michael died in the Pike River mine, believes closure will be found for the families of the 29 men who died in the 2010 disaster.

“When you do the roll call and you call your man’s name down the portal, there’s a little bit of you that hopes he’s hearing you.”

Pike River father and long-time spokesman Bernie Monk said it was an emotional day for the families.

He said he would never stop fighting for truth and justice for the Pike 29.

The Pike River Recovery Agency had reached the top of the drift, which was blocked from the mine workings by a rockfall.

“We are only 200 metres away from where they are. Last year we hadn’t even gone into the mine. There is unfinished business that’s got to be sorted out,” he said.

Pike River mum Jo Hall says the disaster changed so many people's lives, and it is important for her to be with other families on the anniversary.

He was working on a private investigation to find out the cause of the explosion.

Anna Osborne, whose husband Milt died in the mine, told the Government commemoration at Parliament that the tragedy happened because of “greed and ignorance”.

She wanted the men’s legacy to include no more preventable workplace deaths in New Zealand.

“Since Pike River there have been 700 New Zealanders killed in the workplace. That is another Pike River disaster every five months since.

“Our laws are simply not being enforced. This changes now.”

Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Rowdy Durbridge read the names of the miners killed. They attended the Pike River 10-year Anniversary Commemorative Service held at the Legislative Council Chamber at Parliament on Thursday.

The Government of the day had stripped the mining inspectorate, she said. There were only two inspectors in the country, and they overlooked the “ticking time bomb” that was Pike River.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Pike River Recovery Agency was “very close” to fulfilling the commitment made to the families.

But that commitment must be made in every workplace across the country, she said.

“You have carried too much, walked too far, pushed so hard, and you've done it for 10 years ... New Zealand wishes you rest, and finally, most importantly, New Zealand stands with you and the Pike 29.”