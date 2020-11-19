Leaders told 'change still needs to happen' at Pike River memorial service

Cloe Nieper, who lost her husband Kane in the Pike River mine disaster, says the tragedy has been a constant presence in her son's life.

The Pike River families wanted to be at Parliament, a decade on from the explosion that killed their loved ones.

Parliament was “where the change still needs to happen”, Anna Osborne, whose husband Milton died in the tragedy, told the audience of 34 families and politicians including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Milton was among the 29 men who died in the explosion at the West Coast mine, a decade ago on Thursday. It is a disaster which has haunted the families since.

Those who took the stage at the memorial service, framed by large bouquets of flowers and screens displaying the men’s faces, spoke of corporate greed, inadequate health and safety, and a failure to put right what went wrong.

READ MORE:

* Pike River families get first look at mine blast survivor's recovered loader

* Government approves another $15m for Pike River recovery

* Pike River re-entry finally a reality after eight-year battle



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Anna Osborne, Sonya Rockhouse and Rowdy Durbridge read the names of the miners killed at the Pike River memorial at Parliament.

Resoundingly, the message was one captured by Osborne: "“This should never have happened ... Our laws are simply not being enforced. This changes now."

Osborne was married to Milton for 18 years. She described him as a man who gave his time freely to the community. He was a senior member of the Ngahere Volunteer Fire Brigade and a Grey District councillor. But he will never see their 3-year-old granddaughter grow up.

"Milt, I love you, and I'm sorry the system let you down," Osborne said, her voice breaking.

Many of the famillies were overcome with grief when shown a clip of the explosion, where a staff member asks "Anyone underground, anyone", over the radio. Sonya Rockhouse comforted Osborne, but said she lives with her own pain every day.

She learnt of the disaster at 5pm when she returned home to find her phone ringing. It was her sister, telling her to switch on the news. There was always so much going wrong at Pike, so initially she wasn't too stressed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dozens of families and politicians, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, attended the event.

She didn’t know her 21-year-old son Benjamin would be entombed there.

“On that day my heart was irreparably broken,” she said.

She is now considered a friend of the Prime Minister, messaging her a few weeks after seeing her on TV and telling her to "Eat a pie", Ardern said.

Ardern told the families the Government was “very close to fulfilling our commitment to you” by re-entering the mine.

But it was “a bloody hell of a road", said Rowdy Durbridge, whose son Dan Herk died in the explosion.

Durbirdge, who worked in the mine, said management changed as often as the gear broke down. He had wondered whether he should go to the mines in Australia, but he and his son decided to hang around.

"There was a few instances there where people got hurt, maimed, but you sort of take that with coal mining. It's part of the process," he said.

He described a number of his workmates to the crowd, and often thinks of them as if they are still alive.

But false promises made after the tragedy still hurt.

"To make it worse, the deception started coming. Like being told the boys were alright, 'we're going to get them'. That didn't happen, did it."

The trio are not only united in the grief, but in their push for change – including campaigning for a corporate manslaughter law.

“Something good has got to come out of it,” Rockhouse said. “We don’t want anyone to die in vain. Employers need to be put on notice. We aren’t going to rest.”