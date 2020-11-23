Oranga Tamariki youth worker caught having sex with 16-year-old girl in his care

Police were called in October 2019 after it was discovered a 16-year-old girl was missing from Epuni Care and Protection Residence in Lower Hutt.

An investigation involving Oranga Tamariki and police was launched after a residential youth worker was caught having sex with a 16-year-old girl living at the at-risk facility where he worked.

Lower Hutt man Fred Pule resigned by email, shortly after the employment investigation began, and moved to Australia.

The facility cares for young people aged between 10 and 17-years-old who are severely at risk, with varied and complex needs.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Oranga Tamariki’s website states Epuni can house up to 20 children and young people.

Stuff understands the girl had been on an outing and was picked up by Pule, who wasn’t on shift that day, who then took her back to his home, where they had sexual intercourse, and she stayed the night.

She returned the next day.

Oranga Tamariki general manager residential and high needs services Audrey Bancroft said soon after staff became aware of “serious concerns about the behaviour of an Oranga Tamariki staff member towards the young person”.

“At the time we took all appropriate steps to find them, including notifying police and the National Contact Centre ... When any case of potential abuse, neglect or harm may be a criminal offence, we work together with police to investigate.

“A report of concern was made, which triggers the CPP (Child Protection Protocol) process. This in turn instigates an investigation by the police and, where a staff member is involved, a formal HR process,” Bancroft said.

Pule was immediately suspended, but then resigned shortly after the investigation began, Bancroft said.

“We took the allegations against the staff member extremely seriously ... Oranga Tamariki proceeded to conclude the employment investigation,” Bancroft said.

The investigation continued and police advised Oranga Tamariki no offence had occurred.

The teenager was provided support, along with staff, who were briefed of the incident, Bancroft said.

Pule has since moved to Australia.

He told Stuff he had made a “huge error in judgement”.

“One I will live with for the rest of my life, and I am deeply ashamed and saddened with what I have done.”

Pule said he “let down” his workplace and his family.

Residential youth workers deliver day-to-day care and planned programmes for children and young people in Oranga Tamariki residences.

Staff are trained on appropriate boundaries between staff and young people, Bancroft said.

“Processes which are in place to ensure this type of incident does not happen include the Oranga Tamariki Code of Conduct, the Working with Tamariki and Rangatahi in Residences Policy and the Oranga Tamariki (Residential Care Regulations) 1996.

“A high standard of professionalism is expected from our staff and the staff member’s behaviour on this occasion was completely unacceptable,” she said.

Residential youth workers are part of a care team who work on a roster, with each shift spent directly with young people.

That can include supporting young people to develop independence or take part in education or sporting activities.

A job advertisement for the role states it requires coaching of young people through a structured day and life, as well as participating in physical activities such as sports or the gym and support young people with their studies, teaching them life skills and mentoring them to make positive life choices.

The role also requires building rapport with young people who have experienced trauma and need assisting with redirecting their behaviour.

Also in October last year, a trainee social worker had multiple sex charges dropped against her in the Napier District Court after a 14-year-old boy in Oranga Tamariki care alleged she raped him, supplied him cannabis and threatened to cause grievous bodily harm.

All charges were dropped as the Crown could offer no evidence to support the alleged offending.