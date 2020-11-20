Founder of Christchurch's popular Christmas light show dies of motor neurone disease

Carl and Maureen Seaward host Christchurch's biggest Christmas light show every year. Carl will keep the lights shining this Christmas after Maureen died from motor neurone disease.

Maureen Seaward lived and breathed Christmas. Nothing gave her more joy than sharing her family’s Christmas with thousands of Kiwis each year.

Seaward, known as Chook for her affinity with chickens, and her husband Carl had hosted one of Canterbury’s most extensive Christmas light shows from their property on Shands Rd in Prebbleton, Christchurch for the last 13 years.

Seaward died on Wednesday of motor neurone disease, aged 56, after being diagnosed about eight years ago.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Carl and Maureen Seaward with their annual Christmas light extravaganza on Shands Rd, near Prebbleton.

Carl Seaward said his wife’s life passion was to share Christmas with the world, and he intended to continue doing so each year in her memory.

“It’s always going to be a thank you to her because at the end of the day it was her heart that brought it to life. We opened our home because Chook opened her heart to everybody.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff This photo of Carl and Maureen Seaward was taken about two years before she died.

The couple’s property has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland over the years. Any type of Christmas decoration you can think of can be found there.

The speed limit outside the property is reduced and portaloos are brought in each November and December to manage the 45,000 punters who travel from across the country each year to see the festive display.

About $40,000 is spent each year fitting the section out with fairy lights, while the rest is decked out with Santas of all shapes, sizes and varieties, inflatable decorations, a Snoopy on the roof and a spot dedicated to Halloween.

YeahNah Productions The 2016 lightshow by Christchurch couple Carl and Maureen Seaward featured about 500,000 lights and music by Christchurch band Skelter.

Seaward, a keen handyman, has modified many of the decorations using windscreen wipers and old wheelchair motors. He has programmed them to move in time to classic rock anthems from some of the couple's favourite bands, including AC/DC, Metallica and Pink Floyd.

“We don't do Christmas music. We do the music we love because what we have here is our Christmas.”

The couple’s collection, which has become too large to count, began about 33 years ago with Maureen Seaward buying Christmas bears each year for her children, Odette and Tyler.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Christmas light show attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

Only about 15 per cent of the decorations go on display, while the rest fill up a warehouse and three shipping containers on the property, waiting to be used in upcoming shows.

Carl Seaward said his wife loved the show so much she was still planning the next display just hours before she died. She wanted the theme to be witches and warlocks.

Christmas to her was “accepting everybody for who they are”.

“It was important to her to be able to see other people smile, she loved it.

“[The show] is an expression of us and how we felt about each other and sharing it with so many people kept the smile on Chook's face.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Carl Seaward will make sure the show goes on in memory of his late wife.

This year's show opens on November 28 and will be held every night until December 30. A memorial area for Maureen Seaward will be added to the section that houses her Christmas bear collection.

An information stand with a donation box dedicated to the Motor Neurone Disease Foundation will also be present.

Carl Seaward said his wife kept a smile on her face despite suffering for many years from the debilitating disease, which eventually left her virtually immobile and unable to speak.

He encouraged people to find out more the disease and make a donation if they could.