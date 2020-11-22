Tourist died of hypothermia while tramping to Angelus Hut in Nelson Lakes

The route along the Mt Robert ridgeline is exposed and covered in snow during the winter. (File photo).

A lack of suitable equipment and poor decision-making led to a man dying from hypothermia while tramping in the Nelson Lakes, a coroner has found.

Malaysian man Chien Han Chee​, 25, was found dead between the summit of Mt Julius and the Angelus Hut near Lake Rotoiti on July 15, 2018.

Chee had been walking the Robert Ridge route to Angelus Hut and his death was referred to the coroner. In his written findings, Coroner David Robinson​ found Chee died on the Mt Robert ridgeline of hypothermia somewhere between 11 and 15 July.

Since then, a number of initiatives have been undertaken to reduce the number of incidents and fatalities along the popular route in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

Chee was on a working holiday at the time of his death and had been staying at a boarding house in the Motueka region.

He told a friend he intended to hike to the Angelus Hut in the Nelson Lakes National Park with three others and stay for two nights.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Angelus Hut is a 12.2km hike along the Robert Ridge in the Nelson Lakes National Park. (File photo)

He texted his friend at 10am on July 11 to say he was setting off and that the track was steep.

A search and rescue operation was launched after Chee’s friend raised the alarm that he had not returned.

A helicopter pilot who flew a team into the area on July 15 saw an item in the snow on the ridgeline he thought was a tramping pack. A search and rescue team leader was dropped off and located Chee’s body, about 10 metres from his pack.

At the coroner’s request, the Mountain Safety Council (MSC) completed a review, finding Chee was adequately equipped for a summer tramp in reasonable weather, but not for the conditions he experienced.

Photos taken during his hike showed it was apparent Chee did not realise the danger he was in, as they should have prompted him to retrace his route and return to shelter.

The food in Chee’s pack was largely untouched, it appeared he had only eaten one sandwich and the only rubbish found was one banana skin.

His poor decision-making may have been a consequence of failing to maintain adequate energy levels through lack of food.

SALLY KIDSON/Stuff A sign along the Robert Ridge Route en route to Angelus Hut in the Nelson Lakes National Park. (File photo)

Seven recommendations were made in the report; including that solo trips were not recommended for inexperienced trampers above the bushline or in winter conditions, trampers should be aware of the forecasted weather and prepared to change their plans. An emergency shelter, navigation equipment and an emergency communication device should be taken on all trips.

NZ Mountain Safety Council operations manager Nathan Watson​ said it had previously identified access to Angelus Hut, particularly via Robert Ridge as being one of the most dangerous locations in the country for tramping incidents.

“We see quite a broad spectrum of incidents from minor through to fatal and when we look at the details of those we believe they are preventable in nature.”

In June 2019, Takaka woman Tracey Smith​ died in blizzard-like conditions near Angelus Hut.

Between 2010 and 2019, there were 45 people involved in search and rescues (SAR) and two fatalities in the area, which amounted to an incident rate of 1 in 700 trampers requiring SAR assistance.

Watson said Chee was not fully equipped for the environment he found himself in, something MSC saw “all too frequently”.

In October 2018, MSC released a series of safety videos, focusing on some of the most popular and high-risk tracks in the country, including the Robert Ridge route.

An issue specific advisory group has also been set up between MSC, DOC and police with a focus on solving the safety issues along that route. The final report was expected to be completed by June 2021.

Department of Conservation Nelson Lakes operations manager John Wotherspoon​ said information about the difficulties and risks to expect on routes to Angelus Hut were on the DOC website, at the Nelson Lakes Visitor Centre and at the main access point at Mt Robert car park.

SALLY KIDSON/Stuff Relax Shelter, pictured, is the only shelter along the Robert Ridge Route to Angelus Hut. (File photo)

Winter specific information on the website emphasised the increased hazards in winter conditions including snow and ice, avalanche risk and sub-zero temperatures that require alpine skills, equipment, warm and waterproof clothing, and experience.

“Ultimately, visitors are responsible for their safety and for the decisions they make about the risks they take.”

Notices have been put in Speargrass Hut and Relax Shelter along the Robert Ridge route urging visitors to consider whether they should continue on to Angelus Hut.

They ask visitors to consider whether they are sufficiently prepared, equipped and not too tired to cope with several more hours of ascent in colder conditions and on tougher, steep terrain. The notices state there have been several fatalities and multiple rescues on the route.