Former C1 Espresso manager feels guilt for part in owner's culture of bullying

Former C1 Espresso employee Raya Sharples speaks to Stuff about her time working for Sam Crofskey.

A former C1 Espresso manager says she felt guilty about her role in what she believes was the Christchurch cafe’s “cult-like” atmosphere of bullying and surveillance.

She claims staff were afraid to air grievances because of a culture of “spying on each other” created by owner Sam Crofskey.

Former employees of the cafe have accused its owner of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews, and discouraging sick days.

Crofskey says the claims are mostly unsubstantiated, but he is happy to address concerns through the “appropriate channels”.

Former C1 Espresso manager Raya Sharples

Raya Sharples, 30, worked at the café for about six years. She was a manager for about five of those, and quit late last year.

She claimed Crofskey regularly called staff “retarded” and “a child” and berated them in front of each other.

“You have to stay in the room while he does it, which makes you a silent accomplice with no agency to disagree.”

She said she had to tell Crofskey everything that happened in the café, including the regular occurrences of staff members crying.

“I was caught in this middle ground where I had to constantly be on the watch for any behaviour which didn't fit the mould, which was most behaviour.”

She claimed there was “no form of pastoral care whatsoever” and no way to complain, as a culture was created in which staff did not trust each other to not tell Crofskey.

Sam Crofskey

Staff were required to say hello to Crofskey when they arrived, and he generally would not look up or respond, she said. Regardless, if the staff member did not say hello, they would be “berated” by Crofskey, she claimed.

Sharples said she felt unable to learn anything about the personal lives of employees, because Crofskey would likely want to be informed.

“I didn't want to learn about their life outside of work because if they said ‘oh I played netball’, Sam would be like ‘why didn't you tell me they played netball’. Almost everything is a tripwire and my fault.

“I don’t think I had a single friend on staff. We were all just spying each other basically.”

She reiterated the claims of other former employees that taking sick leave was not considered acceptable by Crofskey. Sharples took only one weekend off in her six years there.

“Nobody took sick leave because of the amount of verbal abuse that they would receive.”

Sharples quit the job last year, but said her confidence and mental health were still affected.



She felt guilt throughout her time at the café for her role in the atmosphere of bullying, but now knew “logically” that she and other managers were not responsible, she said.

Since leaving, she had heard from many former staff who were supportive and did not blame her, she said.

The wave of allegations came after student Levi Painter posted an account of her bad experience with Crofskey on an online student noticeboard on Wednesday. The post attracted more than 1000 comments, many of which described negative interactions with Crofskey.

Stuff has been contacted by more than 60 people who were either former employees or people interviewed for jobs there. The majority described similar experiences – Crofskey’s insults, patterns of surveillance and attitude towards breaks and sick leave.

Painter said she posted on the noticeboard to “warn people”.

“I was astounded with the influx of comments agreeing with me.”

The café was one of the first to reopen in the central city after the Canterbury earthquakes.

Crofskey said the allegations were “extremely distressing” for him and his current and former staff members.

He had been a member of the hospitality industry for 25 years and took his responsibilities to his staff seriously, he said.

“I deeply value everyone that works for me, and I am concerned to hear that some of our former colleagues feel that they have not been treated fairly.”

He was working closely with the New Zealand Restaurant Association to ensure all checks and balances were in place and “that no current or future staff member feels this way”.

The claims were “largely historical and to date unsubstantiated”, but he was more than happy to address concerns through the appropriate channels, so they could be “dealt with correctly”, he said.