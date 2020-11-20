Palmerston North family seeks help to bring home sick baby

A Palmerston North couple’s dream homecoming with their much-longed-for new baby boy has turned into an expensive, logistical nightmare.

Elizabeth and James Dunne’s little boy Harrison was born in September in Ireland, not breathing or moving, and suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

He will need specialist medical care and constant intubation to keep him breathing on the way back to New Zealand.

Their predicament is heart-breaking for Elizabeth’s parents, Yatai Japanese Izakaya restaurant owners Barbara and Atsushi Taniyama.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Barbara Taniyama is temporarily managing Palmerston North bar Aqaba for her daughter and husband while they are stuck in Ireland with a seriously ill baby.

The Dunnes have bought the distinctive Aqaba restaurant on Broadway and the Taniyamas have been “baby-sitting” the business until the family’s return, which they had hoped would be at the end of November.

Everything was lined up – the business, a house, an electric van, and although already grandparents to five others, this was to have been the first time the Taniyamas had a grandson living in the same city.

Barbara Taniyama said she was looking forward to having a grandchild to help care for and play with after what had been a long four-year struggle for the Dunnes to start a family.

There had been four miscarriages and a molar pregnancy – where a non-viable fertilised egg becomes implanted and turns into a mass that has to be removed.

The couple went to Ireland, where James Dunne’s parents live, in search of doctors achieving success in helping women with a history of miscarriages to carry a baby to its full term.

“Our dream of having this little baby was finally coming true, but now it has turned into a nightmare. It’s just heart-breaking,” Barbara Taniyama said.

Harrison’s mum explained that when he was born, he was floppy and not breathing.

SUPPLIED Baby Harrison Dunne will need to be on a ventilator for the journey home to Palmerston North from Ireland.

There had been no indication during the pregnancy that anything was wrong.

His condition was later diagnosed as myotubular myopathy, which gives him limited use of his muscles, including the muscles he needs for breathing.

The prognosis is that he might only live a couple of years before something causes his lungs to fail.

With Ireland heading into winter, his parents were keen to get him home for summer in New Zealand.

His distraught grandmother said the photos and video links showed a little boy who was alert and looking around, and with a brain obviously responding to voices and touch.

But for the trip home, he would need to be surrounded with medical equipment, on a ventilator, with specialist medical care.

The family were still exploring options about a full air ambulance, or whether it would be possible to have an area of a regular aircraft set up as a hospital room.

They had contacted Starship children's hospital in Auckland about how to manage quarantine when the family returned to New Zealand.

The costs would be “horrendous”, Barbara Taniyama said.

They are asking their friends and customers whether they could help, and a Gofundme page has been set up with the goal of raising €250,000 – nearly $430,000.

So far nearly €15,000 has been raised, which is almost $26,000.