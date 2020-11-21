Christchurch brain injury support trust hosts its first wedding

Claire Foes and Steven Yardley tied the knot in a commitment ceremony at the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust in Christchurch.

Steven Yardley is unable to speak, but still managed to say “I do” on his wedding day – with a little help.

His bride, Claire Foes, also needed some assistance slipping the ring on to her finger.

The couple are both residents at the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust​, where they found true love.

From her arrival at the Christchurch residential facility 17 years ago, Foes and Yardley have been inseparable.

Each year, Foes, now 38, has marked her dream wedding day – November 15 – on her calendar, but next year she will be celebrating her first anniversary instead.

supplied The couple met 17 years ago and have been together ever since.

Surrounded by their family and friends, including 43 residents and staff at Laura Fergusson, the happy couple exchanged eternity rings and vows last week.

The centre’s residential client services manager, Melissa Trafford, doubled as the wedding planner and said it had been an absolute privilege to bring it all together.

It had been a big team effort, she said, with all the residents, the majority in wheelchairs, needing wedding outfits and haircuts, and extra support to ensure they all had the chance to be a special part of the day.

Catering was provided by Can Do Catering – a social enterprise made up of residents from the Ilam Rd facility.

“Our vision is to give people ordinary life opportunities, and that’s exactly what this is,’’ Trafford said.

Foes was walked down the aisle by her parents to her chosen song, Chapel of Love, before the pair signed commitment certificates with witnesses.

supplied The happy couple on their big day.

No wedding would be complete without a small hitch. Yardley, who hearing-impaired and non-verbal, had his iPad stuck on repeat for his “I do”, giving the guests a good laugh.

Trafford said their passion was just as strong after 17 years – during the rehearsal the day before they would not stop canoodling.

“They are best friends, lovers and companions, and he constantly looks after her.

“And now they have been able to show everyone else how much they mean to each other.'’

The Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust predominantly caters for individuals with a brain injury, whether it be through trauma or medical reasons.

The Trust was established by Laura Fergusson in 1967, wife of then Governor General, who was deeply concerned at seeing so many young faces in geriatric wards when on her official visits to hospitals throughout the country.

The facility is actively fundraising to enable a much-needed refurbishment of the 1970s buildings.