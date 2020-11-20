Police confirm person had been stabbed in Invercargill

Police were speaking to residents along Conon St on Thursday after a person was seriously assaulted.

Police have confirmed a person was stabbed in Invercargill on Thursday.

However, police are yet to make an arrest after the person was assaulted and seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said a person sustained a stab wound to the arm and had yet to give police any information.

No arrest have been made and inquiries were ongoing.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Conon and Tweed streets about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The person was seriously injured and taken to Southland Hospital, a police spokeswoman said at the time.

It was unclear if an incident happened at the intersection or if the injured person was found there, the spokeswoman said.

The injuries were the result of an assault but the spokeswoman could not disclose any further details on the incident.