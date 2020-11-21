Person flown to hospital after car and milk tanker collide in Southland
A person was taken by helicopter to Southland Hospital after a car and milk tanker collided in the Wrights Bush area on Friday night.
The crash occurred near Woodfield St which is close to the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway.
The seriously injured person had been trapped in the car, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said.
FENZ dispatched firefighters/first responders from the Wallacetown, Thornbury and Kingswell Brigades after being notified of the crash about 9.55pm.
Police have closed a section of road between Waimatuku Bush Rd and Thornbury-Waimatuku Rd while the serious crash unit examines the scene.
Stuff