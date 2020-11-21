Child in critical condition after water incident at West Auckland beach

Two people have been taken to separate hospitals after a person got into difficulty in the water at Cornwallis (File photo).

A child has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in the water at a West Auckland beach.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Police said emergency services received a report about 10.30am Saturday a person was in difficulty in the sea at Cornwallis.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients were transported in separate helicopters to Starship Children’s Hospital and Auckland City Hospital.

A child was in a critical condition and the other patient, an adult, was in a serious condition, she said.