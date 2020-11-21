Gale force winds blast the country, with huge 4.5m swells forecast for Wellington

Gale force winds are wreaking havoc on parts of the South Island, with Wellington in store for some huge sea swells.

The wild weather this weekend is brought on by a deep pressure system that's moving up the country from Fiordland. Gale northwest to southwest winds are expected for parts of southern and central New Zealand in particular during the course of the weekend.

Strong wind warnings are in place for Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, Dunedin and Clutha on Saturday.

The forecast warns that potentially damaging severe gales could gust up to 130kmh about southern Fiordland and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island.

Strong gales are forecast for many parts of the country, including Wellington this weekend.

Strong wind watches are also in place for central and north Otago, about the southern lakes and the Canterbury High Country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said there were already “very strong southwest winds” recorded in the south.

The NZTA has cautioned travellers of strong winds on SH87 Kyeburn to Outram, as well as on SH2 Remutaka Hill.

While some residents in Southland lost power at their homes on Saturday due to trees falling down over power lines. According to Powernet at least 9 different outages have been recorded, affecting a number of roads.

The worst of the weather is expected to move up the country late on Saturday, and cross into the North Island, bringing strong winds and scattered showers.

Wellingtonians in particular are in store for a blustery weekend, with large waves on the cards. A strong wind watch is in place for the capital on Saturday afternoon, as well as for the Wairarapa and Tararua areas.

Northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

Makgabutlane said Lower Hutt and Kelburn had already seen winds up to 76kmh on Saturday. “We are expecting this to crank up a little bit,” she said.

From Sunday, there will be a heavy swell warning in place for Wellington's south coast. The forecaster warns that swells are expected to rapidly rise up to 4.5 metres.

Strong wind whips up waves across Lake Tekapo in September.

The highest risk period coincides with the high tide, which is 11.44am for the Wellington area.

Being a Sunday, Makgabutlane said it was important people who are out and about are aware of the swell warning.

Makgabutlane said parts of the North Island’s west coast could possibly see thunderstorms in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In the main centres: showers and possibly thundery weather is forecast for Auckland, particularly in the west, which will clear by the afternoon. A high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 10C is forecast.

In Wellington, scattered rain is expected throughout the day, with strong southerlies easing in the evening. A high of 14C and a low of 9C is forecast.

Those in Christchurch can expect to see cloudy periods and a few showers on Sunday, with things clearing early afternoon. Strong southwesterlies will ease in the afternoon. A high of 15C and a low of 7C is forecast.

In Dunedin, there will be cloudy periods with a few showers throughout the day. Strong southwesterly winds are expected to ease in the evening. A high of 13C and a low of 7C is forecast.

The southwest flow over the country should ease by late Sunday and a narrow ridge is expected over New Zealand on Monday.