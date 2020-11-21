Family devastated after losing 'absolutely everything' in Dunedin house fire

A large house fire in the Dunedin suburb of Portobello has threatened neighbouring houses.

A couple and their three children have “lost absolutely everything” after a large blaze began at a house in the Dunedin suburb of Portobello, threatening nearby homes and leading to mass evacuations.

About 25 people and a couple of dogs have been evacuated from neighbouring properties due to strong winds.

The home's owner, Heather Morris, said she was devastated over the loss of the home.

She said the home was a rental where a couple had been living with their three children.

Paul Le Comte/Supplied The family has lost everything.

"They've lost absolutely everything," Morris said. "And now they have to find somewhere to live. All the kids go to school here. We're all absolutely devastated."

The family is from Dunedin and will likely stay with family, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the “significant” house fire on Beaconsfield Rd, near the Otago Harbour about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Evacuee Jamie Ledbetter was on a date with her husband in a nearby bistro when they could see smoke billowing near their home at about 5pm.

“We were confused we didn’t know where the fire was...It was terrifying.”

The couple rushed back home to check their two children who were being babysat were OK.

Paul Le Comte/Supplied Fire at the Portobello home, Dunedin, is doused by fire crew.

She said it was an anxious time but everyone was out of their houses, though a nearby neighbour’s bush caught fire.

Otago Peninsula Community Board opened the Coronation Hall about 250metres north of the location of the fire for evacuees.

About 25 people and their pets had been evacuated from a dozen homes, Civil Defence's Paul Pope said.

They will remain at Portobello's Coronation Hall until they are given the all clear. He said emergency services made the decision to evacuate nearby homes when just after 5pm when the winds were high and the fire was "pretty heavily involved."

"We're just sitting here having a cup of tea and waiting to hear from the fire service."

Local Board member Lox Kellas said the evacuees were mostly families and he was grateful there had been no injuries.

Paul Le Comte/Supplied Firefighters battle the Portobello blaze.

“We are waiting for clearance from the fire service for them to go back to their houses...My understanding is the fire is 80 per cent controlled and just needs dampening down.”

In the meantime evacuees were being given cups of tea as they waited anxiously for news.

He said some evacuees had chosen to stay with family or friends.

Seven fire engines were in attendance.

The Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management advise anyone who has been evacuated due to the fire to go to the Coronation Hall in Portobello Rd for assistance. The Portobello Bowling Club at 5 Sherwood St was also taking evacuees.

SUPPLIED Emergency services are attending a fire in Portobello.

There is a strong wind warning for Dunedin. MetService predicted Northwesterlies turning gale southwest early afternoon, with severe gusts of 120 kmh.

One Dunedin resident said there were trees down “all over the show” and strong winds.

Meghan Hughes, the keeper of Kamau Taurua/Quarantine Island in the Otago Harbour, which looks out directly over to Portobello, said even though she was some distance away she could see the smoke.

“The size and speed of the smoke was really worrying. It’s so dry and incredibly windy today and it was concerning how easily the fire could have spread much further on the wind.”