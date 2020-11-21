Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chair 'grateful' for re-election

Lisa Tumahai and Matapura Ellison were re-elected to their positions on Saturday.

Lisa Tumahai has been re-elected Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere, or chair, of the South Island iwi.

The result follows an election held at a Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu board meeting on Saturday with Tumahai receiving unanimous support from the 18-member board.

Matapura Ellison, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu representative for Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, was re-elected as the kaiwhakahaere kuarua (deputy chair).

The board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is responsible for the governance of more than $1.3B of tribal assets and protecting and advancing the collective interests of the iwi.

READ MORE:

* Ngāi Tahu takes Crown to court for 'rangatiratanga' of its waterways

* Iwi reps pull pin on West Coast Conservation Board

* Te reo on the backburner for Dunedin mayor due to teaching shortage



Tumahai said she was delighted to be elected for another three-year term.

“I am grateful to have the support of my fellow governors for this second term, particularly given the immense challenges of the past year, which are set to continue.

“I am firmly focused on recovery during this second term. This means ensuring our whānau and Papatipu Rūnanga are in the best position to thrive as we adapt to the impacts of Covid-19.”

Ellison said Tumahai had his "unwavering support”.

“It is also deeply humbling to have the backing of my colleagues to continue in my mahi as Deputy Kaiwhakahaere.”