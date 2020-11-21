Expats shine as 11,000 compete in Queenstown marathon

About 11,000 people took part in the Queenstown marathon on Saturday.

Tauranga's David Haunschmidt and Great Britain's Hannah Oldroyd have taken out the Queenstown marathon titles.

About 11,000 people took part in the event on Saturday, with Haunschmidt, an expat Scottish won the men's race with a time of 2:39:40, while Great Britain 50km rep Hannah Oldroyd repeated her 2018 victory in 2:55:12.

Haunschmidt said he was surprised at the ease with which he closed it out in the final 10km to win by 34 seconds from Hamish Elliott with Zebedee Stone a further 9 seconds back in third in one of the closest men’s races on record.

James Allan/Getty Images Runners slug it out uphill in the Queenstown International Marathon.

“I could see the front two most of the way and the last 8 or 9 k I thought I had a bit more in me so just went for it. I am pretty surprised though, I came with no expectations and just to have fun, I didn’t think I would be standing here to be honest.

“My preparation consists of triathlon most of the time, with no specific marathon training, but I keep fit with cycling and swimming, it is all about the VO2 max! I usually do trail running events so to come here and do this is fantastic, it is a bit of a dream and I am not yet sure it is true!”

Oldroyd, who spends most of the year in Christchurch, won on the back of a second place finish just three weeks ago at the ASB Auckland Marathon.

TRUPTI BIRADAR/Stuff The marathon is believed to bring in about $10m into Queenstown.

“That was my third run in six weeks and on the back of not a lot of training, so my legs are a little bit tired, but I survived somehow.

“I was about sixth through the 11k and then third at about 18k and took the lead around the halfway mark I think. I just love to run on what is a beautiful course, you get such great support from everyone including the half marathon runners over the closing stages and coming through town is always a great buzz.”

Oldroyd was nearly five minutes clear of Margie Campbell, from Dunedin, in second with a further 5:58 back to Tairua's Emily Stephens in third.

Jack Moody and Olivia Ritchie took out the honours in the half marathon.

The race is estimated to bring $10m into Queenstown.

James Allan/Getty Images Most runners were delighted to see the finish line.

Also competing in the race was members of the Run with Matt group, created in memory of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Auckland on June 19.

Queenstown mum Laura Larsson ran the half-marathon event to raise money for Brain Tumour Support New Zealand, increase awareness of hydrocephalus, and encourage blood donations, after having a brain tumour the size of a plum removed.

