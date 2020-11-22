Cafe owner at centre of bullying allegations steps down to assess future

C1 Espresso cafe owner Sam Crofskey has stepped down in the wake of dozens of complaints of bullying.

The embattled owner of a Christchurch cafe at the centre of dozens of allegations of bullying from former staff is temporarily stepping down from the company to assess his future.

Sam Crofskey, owner of C1 Espresso on High St, has faced a flood of complaints from former employees in recent days after student Levi Painter posted online of her experiences at the coffee shop.

Ex-staff have accused him of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews, and discouraging sick days.

Crofskey has argued the claims are mostly unsubstantiated and said he is happy to address concerns through the “appropriate channels”.

But on Sunday evening he said that he had “decided to take a long break to reflect on the conversations of the past week”.

Writing on C1’s Facebook page, Crofskey, who has owned the cafe for 17 years, said: “During this time I will be taking professional advice around workplace culture and will assess my fit in the company.

“I’ve always valued our team, and I want everyone who works with us to feel valued. This has been an immensely upsetting time for everyone.

“While I am away the company will be run by my manager Dale. Dale has been with us for eight years and she always does a great job.

“The past week has been a very challenging time for our 25 staff, some of whom have had to face very negative comments.

“Our staff will continue to do an excellent job delivering the coffee, food and service that C1 has become famous for and we are looking at ways to support them through this tough time.”

Crofskey is a former Canterbury president of the Restaurant Association and initiated the Christchurch Hospitality Awards. Last year he was inducted into the Restaurant Association’s hall of fame.

Prior to his announcement, unions and anti-bullying advocates said they would pursue legal avenues for C1 Espresso workers.

Painter’s discussion of her experience on an online student noticeboard on Wednesday attracted more than 1000 comments and triggered the creation of the C1 boycott and protest Facebook group was created, which now has more than 3000 members.

One of its administrators, Ellsie Coles, is liaising with unions and other advocates to explore possible legal avenues.

While she never worked at the cafe, she has worked in the hospitality industry and knew of the allegations long ago.

Former employees of C1 will meet union organisers via Zoom on Monday to pursue legal avenues.

Union representatives say there are several legal avenues former and current workers can take.

One is through personal grievance claims, which can result in individual payments.

Grounds for such complaints include unjustifiable dismissal, harassment, “unjustifiable action which disadvantages the employee”, and not acting within legal requirements for agreed hours of work.

However, claims must be filed within 90 days of when the action occurred.

Requesting an investigation from the Labour Inspectorate is another legal avenue, which could revolve around staff claims that they only received 20-minute breaks for eight-hour shifts and were punished for taking sick leave by being removed from the roster.

Breaches can lead to large fines.

One union advocate has also suggested asking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for information from the company on annual leave payments to former staff in order to find discrepancies.

Former C1 staff will discuss options on Monday with Chloe Ann-King, founder of hospitality union and advocacy group Raise the Bar.

Maryline Suchley, Christchurch director of anti-bullying CultureSafe NZ, is also working with Coles to help former and current employees and believes the Labour Inspectorate may find the allegatins hard to ignore.

“I think this case is exceptional. I cannot work out how he’s managed to act like this for so long, although it may be to do with the age group he’s targeting, who often do not know their rights,” she said of the allegations against Crofskey.