Embers from fire pit linked to large Dunedin house fire

A large house fire in the Dunedin suburb of Portobello has threatened neighbouring houses.

A blaze that destroyed a Dunedin home and led to evacuations of nearby houses may have been ignited by embers from a neighbour's fire pit.

About 25 people and their pets were evacuated from a dozen homes after the house on Beaconsfield Rd, near the Otago Harbour, caught alight at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Specialist fire investigator Marty Jillings told Stuff embers from a fire pit was one of the “potential ignition sources” under investigation. The fire was not suspicious, he said.

Paul Le Comte/Supplied The family who lived in the home are believed to have lost everything.

“The strong winds transferred embers from the main fire to five other locations around the Portobello area, the furthest being an estimated 200 metres from the fire.”

Neighbours helped firefighters extinguish five spot fires near the property, Jillings said.

The home’s owner, Heather Morris, said she believed the fire had gone from the fire pit under some large macrocarpa trees on the boundary of her garden and straight to a workshop on her property, which was rented by a couple and their three children.

“It's just taken off and gone straight to the house. [The tenant] just had to run out and didn't even have any shoes on it was so fast.”

Paul Le Comte/Supplied Fire crews battled the blaze on Saturday evening but the property was largely gutted.

Morris’ husband, Warren Morris, stored their boat, car, trailers and tools on the property, all of which were destroyed in the blaze.

“I'm absolutely devastated,” Morris said.

“You walk around and you look in the windows and there's just nothing there.”

She said the fire jumped over the neighbour’s property and then went to behind the house she lived in and reached another neighbour's property, burning some bush nearby.

Morris believed it was “irresponsible” of the people who had the fire pit to not put it out given the strong winds, and said her tenants had lost “everything”.

“We've got a fantastic little community and everyone's rallying around and making sure they’ve got somewhere to stay and clothing and things for the kiddies.

“We've been inundated with phone calls and messages and foods. The community is really wonderful.”

She was thankful for the “wonderful job” by firefighters, who she said saved many other homes from being destroyed.

Jillings urged anyone considering having a fire on their property to check weather conditions, especially strong winds.