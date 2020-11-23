Auckland light rail: Link from Albany to airport detailed in new report

Light rail, envisaged here on the isthmus, is a favoured future option for the North Shore

A light rail connection from Albany in Auckland’s north to the airport in the south is one of the options being weighed up for future crossings of the Waitematā Harbour.

Light rail, and rail links via a cross-harbour tunnel, are among the long-term options being mulled for installation from the mid-late 2030s following a proposed beefing up of the existing Northern Busy.

The joint work by the New Zealand Transport Agency, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport includes seven rapid transit options, one of which is a light rail line on the existing busway, going underground from Akoranga, running under the CBD and surfacing at Onehunga.

NZTA The cross-harbour cycle and walkway and 3.4km connecting network will be called Northern Pathway.

The initial business case provides additional detail to an Auckland Council summary of the work, reported by Stuff in early November.

READ MORE:

* Auckland harbour crossing: Planners want $5b rail tunnel a decade before any new road link

* Auckland Harbour Bridge clip-ons have caused issues but are now key for drivers

* Fresh calls for extra Auckland harbour crossing as bridge damage shows city's vulnerability



The new report underlines a preference for an expansion of the existing busway, perhaps with spurs into Takapuna and Birkenhead, followed by a rapid transit harbour tunnel, ahead of any additional road crossing.

NZTA/Supplied The route of a possible heavy rail link through Auckland's North Shore.

“Neither road option analysed would eliminate congestion in the corridor at peak or inter-peak times,” the report said.

“Any road option would likely need to be accompanied by widening on upstream and downstream elements of the motorway and local network in order to achieve tangible benefits, and the costs and implications of these works need to be understood.”

Rapid transit is favoured, the report said, but every option would come with snags. There would be disruption if the existing busway is converted to rail, versus the higher cost of creating a new route for rail or light rail.

NZTA/Supplied Skypath, a cycleway and walkway across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, will begin construction in 2021.

Heavy rail is proposed as a line from the CBD to Takapuna and onto the busway at Smales Farm.

All up, the business case found the capital cost range of its recommended program would be between $6 billion and $18 billion between 2024 and 2047.

Operating and maintaining the new connections would cost $100-$130 million each year, mostly spent on managing the tunnels.

Upgrading and expanding the capacity of the busway could cost half a billion dollars, with rail-based options around $6-7 billion and an additional road crossing between $2-10 billion.

A summary of the business case provided in the agenda shows officials estimated an additional rail link would take 15 years to complete and is needed by the mid to late 2030s due to population growth.

Auckland councillors earlier this month endorsed the ongoing joint work, but due to the scale of the project and its wider impact proposed a joint governance group to agree on and oversee further work.

The project is a case of when, not if, with the 60-year-old harbour bridge at capacity and possibly subject to restrictions in future to protect its structure, in face of forecast growth on both sides of the harbour.

“The North Shore’s population is projected to grow from 337,000 to around 500,000 by the late 2040s, with most of this growth forecast to occur north of Albany,” found the report.

NZTA/Supplied Public transport is forecast to account for a growing share of trips across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

“The city centre and fringe is the largest and most productive employment centre in New Zealand, with employment in this area expected to grow from 125,000 to 212,000 over the next 30 years.”

Talk over the future life of the existing crossing revived when the bridge had to be partially closed in September after being damaged when a truck hit a structural beam, in high winds.

Tolls are touched on in the report, and the government is soon due to receive a study years in the making on how “congestion pricing” for Auckland could be rolled out.

However the report noted that would likely accelerate the move to public transport, in turn needing major investment in that area to be brought forward.

The report recommends continuing with the development of the existing busway and working on a more detailed business case for a rapid transit crossing, what mode it should be and how it connects into networks on both sides of the harbour.