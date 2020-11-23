Engineer wakes from four-week coma after motorcycle crash

Michael Walker was involved in a motorcycle crash in Coleridge Rd, near Lake Coleridge Village, on October 24.

There were fears Michael “Hooky” Walker would die after he was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in mid-Canterbury.

However, he has woken up after spending almost a month in a coma – much to the relief of family and friends who hailed it as “the best news”.

Walker took his Harley-Davidson out for a quick ride before a barbecue dinner with his family on October 24. He did not make it home, crashing in Coleridge Rd, near Lake Coleridge, about 6.45pm.

He sustained bleeding on his brain, multiple rib, femur and spinal fractures, and a collapsed lung.

SKYE MCCORMACK/SUPPLIED Michael “Hooky” Walker with wife Jo Walker.

Walker was rushed to Christchurch Hospital, where he has undergone at least three surgeries and remains in the intensive care unit.

Skye McCormack said her stepfather's final surgery “went well” and he awoke from his coma on Saturday.

“[He is] doing so well. He is awake and sustaining his own breathing well. He is trying to talk but it is still really exhausting for him, so he is just using [his] eyebrows as his communication at the moment,” she said.

Walker works as an engineer at the Trustpower Lake Coleridge Power Station. He completed a marine engineering apprenticeship while serving in the Royal New Zealand Navy and was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1996.

Alongside his wife, Jo, Walker volunteers for the Soldiers Sailors Airmens Association of New Zealand (SSAANZ), a community for current and former Defence Force personnel. He is also a trustee.

An SSAANZ spokesman said in a Facebook post that Walker waking from his coma was “the best news”.

“Hooky has been through the absolute wars and has come through the worst,” the post read.

“His main surgeries [are] all done for now [and] he has slowly been brought out of his coma. Those of you that know Hooky will not be surprised by his first communications. His first utterances have been ‘don’t sell my bike’ [and] ‘I want a mince pie’.”

The spokesman said Hooky was able to recognise his family after waking up and it was likely he had avoided a “traumatic brain injury”.

A Givealittle page has been set up for koha (donations) to help Walker's family travel from Lake Coleridge Village to see him in Christchurch. Just over $17,100 had been donated as of Monday.

A police spokeswoman earlier told Stuff Walker’s motorcycle was found by a passer-by, who called emergency services.

Another spokeswoman confirmed police were continuing to make inquiries into the crash.