Man and boy struggled in water for hour after falling from boat on Auckland's west coast

Emergency services descended on Cornwallis beach on Saturday morning after a child and adult fell out of a boat.

A young boy and a man, who fell out of a boat on Auckland’s west coast, struggled in the water for an hour before they were spotted by a kayaker.

Police said emergency services received a report about 10.30am on Saturday that people were in difficulty in the sea at Cornwallis.

Two patients were transported in separate helicopters Starship Children’s Hospital and Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

The boy was in a critical condition and the man, aged in his 40s, was in a serious condition.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Lincoln Davies said the pair were in the water for up to an hour before the kayaker found them.

cornwallis.org.nz/Supplied Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter sent two helicopters to the scene.

The kayaker, labelled a hero by Davies, helped them get back to shore before emergency services arrived.

Auckland District Health Board has been contacted for status updates on both patients.

Davies said Saturday was one of the rescue team’s busiest days, attending 10 incidents.

The record is 11, he said.

cornwallis.org.nz/Supplied A child was taken to Starship hospital in a critical condition.

So far this year, the rescue helicopters have attended 996 missions – meaning they would go over 1000 missions for the year.

Davies said this could be record-breaking – with more than a month left in 2020.

“Covid-19 hasn’t slowed it down and it’s shaping up to be a busy summer,” Davies said.

Davies said a third helicopter would be operating in January 2021, and would be stationed at Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula.