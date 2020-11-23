Canterbury triathlete killed in cycling crash memorialised at ultra race

A Canterbury triathlete fatally struck by a car while out cycling has been memorialised at an ultra race he was set to compete in.

Craig Petrie died in Christchurch Hospital early on November 12 after being hit on State Highway 73, near Creyke Rd in Darfield, about 3.15pm on November 11.

The father of two, who moved to New Zealand from Wales, was passionate about the outdoors and was a keen triathlete.

He had planned to compete in the 58-kilometre Ultra Valley race through the Craigieburn Ranges in Canterbury on Saturday.

Organisers acknowledged Petrie during the race briefing and unveiled a plaque memorialising him.

A ridgeline on the Hogs Back Track was also renamed Petrie’s Ridge, and another competitor ran the race carrying Petrie’s race number.

Mel Petrie said the tribute to his son was “a lovely gesture by the triathlon community”.

“It helps to know Craig was so well thought of and the local community in Darfield have been tremendous looking after [his partner] Danielle and the children. [I] really can’t thank them enough.”

Canterbury triathlete and coach John Newsom earlier told Stuff Petrie was a popular member of the local triathlon community and competed at multiple ironman events in New Zealand and overseas.

He represented New Zealand at the Long Course World Championships in Denmark in 2018, where he swam 3km, cycled 120km and ran 30km.

“I had the privilege of guiding Craig through several of his race build-ups where you could guarantee he would lay it all on the line,” Newsom said.

A funeral service to celebrate Petrie’s life will be held at The Trinity Church in Darfield on Friday.