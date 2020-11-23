C1 owner's hall of fame status under threat as employment practices reviewed

C1 owner Sam Crofskey is taking a “long break” to assess his fit in the business.

C1 Espresso owner Sam Crofskey’s place in the Restaurant Association of New Zealand hall of fame is in jeopardy as the organisation reviews the café's employment practices.

Crofskey announced on Sunday he was taking a “long break” from his Christchurch café to take professional advice on workplace culture and assess his “fit in the company”.

The move followed a flood of complaints from former employees who accused him of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews, and discouraging sick days.

Crofskey argued the claims were mostly unsubstantiated and said he was happy to address concerns through the “appropriate channels”.

READ MORE:

* Cafe owner at centre of bullying allegations steps down to assess future

* Former C1 Espresso manager feels guilt for part in owner's culture of bullying

* Hall of fame cafe owner accused of bullying staff and discouraging sick leave



He was inducted into the Restaurant Association’s hall of fame last year for service to the industry, including leading the charge to bring hospitality back into the Christchurch CBD after the 2011 earthquake. He is one of 27 people to receive the honour, which has been awarded since 1992.

Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the industry body was supporting the café’s owners and staff by reviewing its employment processes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff C1 Espresso’s employment practices are being reviewed by the New Zealand Restaurant Association.

C1 Espresso is one of the association's 2500 member businesses. It helps members with legal processes and creating healthy workplace cultures, among other things.

Bidois said the review would involve working with C1 Espresso staff and checking the café's policies and employment agreements.

The association did not condone the type of behaviour described by former employees “in any way”, she said.

“We hope that these incidences coming to light serve as a reminder to employers of their responsibility to their workers.”

The review could result in Crofskey’s hall of fame status being revoked, she said.

“As a celebrated figure in the industry, Sam understands the responsibility that comes with this.”

STUFF Former C1 Espresso employee Raya Sharples speaks to Stuff about her time working for Sam Crofskey.

Crofskey served as the Canterbury branch president of the association from 2012 to 2018.

The association wanted to support Crofskey to make the “necessary changes within his business”, Bidois said.

The review is expected to be finalised early next week.

Crofskey said his primary focus was to find the best outcome for the café and the 25 staff who “depend on the business for their income”.

He would not speak to media until this process was complete, he said.