Prisoner, 24, with distinctive facial tattoos escapes police custody in Hamilton

William Merrin, 24, is dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said.

The man who escaped from Hamilton Police Station has distinctive facial tattoos, and police are asking for help to find him.

William Merrin, 24, fled from staffers at the Hamilton Police Station around 3pm on Monday, a statement said.

He is dangerous and should not be approached, and has links to both Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The dog unit is searching for the man who absconded police custody on Monday afternoon.

When Merrin escaped from the station on Anzac Parade, he was wearing shorts and a black Adidas top.

He has a distinctive tattoo above his right eye and another on his left cheek – not pictured in the image from police – which is described as linked writing.

The top of his hair has been dyed blonde.

He is described as being 180cm tall and of slight build.

Anyone who has seen Merrin or knows where he might be is urged to call 111.

Police and dog units have been seen scouring the city for the missing man.

