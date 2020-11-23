Law Society considering complaint about 'unlawful' deal with Pike River families

Sonya Rockhouse reacts after the Supreme Court said WorkSafe NZ should not have dropped the case against Pike River mine boss Peter Whittall in 2013. (First published on 23/11/17)

New Zealand's Law Society is considering an investigation into the $3.41 million payment made to families of the Pike River mine tragedy that was ruled to be unlawful by the Supreme Court.

The confirmation of the Law Society’s consideration of a complaint comes just four days after the 10-year anniversary of the disaster at the West Coast coal mine, which took the lives of 29 men.

After the explosion, WorkSafe believed they had enough evidence to prosecute 12 charges against the mine's boss, Peter Whittall. But the charges were dropped in 2013, and WorkSafe said it was due to public interest considerations.

Whittall indicated he would fight charges and offered to make a voluntary payment of $3.41m provided by his insurer if WorkSafe did not proceed against him.

WorkSafe eventually agreed.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in 2017, the deal, which allowed Whittall to escape charges, was an unlawful bargain, because the suggested arrangement prevented a prosecution.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Peter Whittall avoiding charges with a deal that saw him pay $3.41m to the families of Pike River mine victims.

Anna Osborne​, whose husband Milton died in the explosion, previously called the payout from Whittall “blood money”.

The New Zealand Law Society is now considering a complaint which takes aim at two lawyers involved in the $3.41m deal.

The law society said they are considering a complaint after receiving correspondence from former lawyer Christopher Harder, questioning the lack of action with regard to two lawyers involved with the “unlawful” deal: Stuart Grieve QC, who was Whittall's lawyer, and Brent Stanaway, who was a crown solicitor at the time.

Harder said the two lawyers have “brought the legal profession into disrepute" by entering into the “unlawful” agreement, which was “stifling a prosecution by deliberately misleading and deceiving the sentencing Judge (DC Jane Farish)”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Anna Osborne speaking at 10-year anniversary event for the Pike River mine disaster. She thought Whittall’s payout to families was “blood money”.

Harder does not wish be considered a complainant or a party to the complaint, but described himself to the law society as “a messenger”. He felt the law society should have begun the investigation without his correspondence.

He told Stuff: “I hope the fact that the law society is finally looking at this unlawful agreement to stifle the WorkSafe prosecutions gives the families of the deceased miners here some little peace of mind and a little hope that there might still be a little justice to come.”

He declined to comment further.

In a letter to Harder on November 23, 2020, NZ Law Society national complaints manager Nikki De La Mare said his concerns would be referred to a Standards Committee “for consideration of commencing an investigation of its own motion.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff 29 men died in the Pike River mine explosion in 2010.

A law society spokeswoman said she was prevented by law on commenting about whether the society has received a complaint.

The spokeswoman said when a complaint is received, the Standards Committee may enquire into the complaint, give a direction for negotiation and mediation, or decide to take no action.

The 2017 Supreme Court case was initiated in 2014 by two killed miners' families – Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse. They sought a judicial review of the WorkSafe decision not to prosecute.

They also asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the WorkSafe NZ decision in 2013 to drop charges against Whittall as long as he paid the $3.41m.

At the time of the Supreme Court ruling, Rockhouse said the decision was the end of "chequebook justice".