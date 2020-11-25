Lotto: Blenheim player wins first division Powerball and Lotto, taking home $9 million prize

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Redwood Lotto in Blenheim.

A lucky Lotto player in Blenheim will go to bed $9 million richer after winning Powerball First Division and Lotto First Division.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 35, 3, 29, 14, 2 and 30, with 9 as the bonus ball and 9 as the Powerball.

This is the second time in two weeks the Powerball has been struck.

The November 11 draw saw a Palmerston North player take home $14.3m.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Lotto player wins $5.5m in Powerball draw

* Powerball jackpot heads to $10m after Lotto Division 1 ticket winner bags $1m

* Waikato Lotto player wins $1m in Saturday night draw



Wednesday night’s ticket was sold at Redwood Lotto in the South Island town.

Another player in Whanganui won $600,000 in Wednesday night’s draw through Strike. The ticket was sold on MyLotto.

MyLotto is encouraging players who purchased their ticket at the Redwood Lotto store to write their name on the back of their ticket before checking them at a Lotto outlet.