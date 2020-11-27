Caregiver guilty of 2014 manslaughter, not murder of 10-month-old

Karlos Stephens, whose death in November 2014 has now been subject to two High Court murder trials.

A man entrusted to care for 10-month-old twins has been found guilty of the manslaughter of one of them.

Shane Roberts, 61, was on Friday found guilty of the 2014 manslaughter of 10-month-old Karlos Stephens, but not guilty of murder.

The jury at the High Court in Rotorua returned their verdict after 10 hours of deliberations over two days, the culmination of a nine-day trial.

This was the second time Roberts faced a High Court trial over the 10-month-old’s death, with the first trial abandoned in November 2019.

Roberts faced just one charge: that between November 29-30, 2014, he murdered Karlos Stephens.

On the opening day of the trial, Crown Prosecutor Anna McConachy​ told the jury of six men and six women that Karlos and his twin brother had been entrusted into the care of Roberts and his family as their mother, Pamela Stephens, was struggling to cope.

Under Roberts’ care, the Crown alleged that Karlos suffered “significant trauma to his head” and later died.

Roberts’ defence lawyer Simon Lance also addressed the jurors, telling them they faced two significant issues.

“Murder or manslaughter and secondly, has the Crown proven it was this man here, Shane Roberts, who by some unlawful act caused Karlos Stephens’ injuries,” he said.

“Mr Roberts’ position in a nutshell is he did not harm Karlos, he did not cause the injuries that eventually led to his death.”

Over the nine-day trial the jury heard evidence from medical professionals, including a Professor of Neuropathy from the University of Edinburgh and the clinical director of Starship Hospital.

Their consensus view was that Karlos died from a lack of oxygen to the head, caused by trauma.

“The typical way it happens is some form of injury or trauma ... a blow or some such thing.”

There was also evidence given from a social worker from Child Youth & Family, now Oranga Tamariki, who claimed that when she visited Roberts to check on the twins she found “no cause for concern”.

Roberts will be sentenced on February 12.