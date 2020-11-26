Person seriously injured in North Canterbury crash
A person has been seriously injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree in North Canterbury.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Hursley Terrace and Ashworths roads, just south of Amberley, about 4pm on Thursday.
One person was seriously injured while another had moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they sent two crews to the crash and two people had to be cut free from the car.
