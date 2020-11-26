Person seriously injured in North Canterbury crash

The crash happened in North Canterbury about 4pm on Thursday. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree in North Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Hursley Terrace and Ashworths roads, just south of Amberley, about 4pm on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* One dead, three injured in crash near Nelson

* One dead, another seriously injured in two-car crash in Rolleston, Canterbury



One person was seriously injured while another had moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they sent two crews to the crash and two people had to be cut free from the car.