Flooding forces Taupō college to close for remainder of year

Heavy downpours which saw water pouring down internal walls in some buildings have forced the closure of Taupō’s Tauhara College to junior students for the remainder of the year.

One teacher Stuff spoke to on Friday morning said that during Wednesday’s rain, water was cascading down through light fittings and eventually short circuited the alarms, so they activated.

Teachers needing to retrieve materials on Friday morning were having to go through a safety briefing prior to entering the school and wear hard hats while in classrooms.

WES MEYER Heavy rain in Te Awamutu caused parts of the town to flood as thunderstorms rolled through the region on Wednesday.

The school originally only expected to close on Thursday – but an electronic communication to parents on Thursday night said the college would “be closed for Year 9 and 10 students for the rest of the year.”

Parent Matt West said the rain was just another thing “to add to the sh… storm that was 2020”.

West, who has a son in Year 9 and a daughter starting at the college next year, said: “I guess at the end of the day they weren’t going to be doing anything much.”

However, material to parents had already indicated that there might be a disrupted start to the school at the beginning of 2021, he said.

“It will be interesting to see what happens there.”

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Inspections and damage assessment were taking place at TaupÅ's Tauhara College on Friday, following flooding caused by heavy rain on Wednesday.

Katrina Casey, Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support, said in an email on Thursday that following Wednesday’s rain the ministry “had people on site to assess damage and organise emergency repairs”.

“Further work will be carried out at the college to fix roofing and cladding issues and deliver bathroom upgrades. We are also working with the school on a plan to fix their broader property challenges,” she said.

How broad the property challenges prove has been debated for some time, and re-emerged again during discussions in August on future secondary schooling in the area involving education consultants Edsolnz.

Consultant Peter Gall described them as preliminary but acknowledged talk of the school being overdue for a major overhaul.

Former principal Keith Buntting, who departed unexpectedly at the end of 2019, acknowledged at the time that “ongoing conversations” on property had been challenging.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Tauhara College has been forced to close to junior students for the rest of the year following severe water damage from this week's heavy rain.

The school, built originally in 1975 as a temporary fix to reduce roll pressure on a burgeoning Taupōnui-a-Tia College, has not had a major building programme, apart from the addition of a hall in 2009 and more lately two new English classrooms.

It was not included in recent Ministry announcements for major work.

The school had indicated on Thursday that NCEA exams could continue in the hall as planned for seniors.

Major remaining events for juniors were an activities programme and its junior prize giving.

Taupōnui-a-Tia College principal, Peter Moyle, said his college had offered new Tauhara College principal Ben Hancock and the school any support it could.

“At the moment they are assessing their needs.”

Hancock, and Tauhara College Board of Trustees chairperson Julie Yeoman, have been approached for comment.