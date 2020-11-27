Police considered closing Wellington High School after being alerted to online threats overnight on Wednesday

Police carried out an overt and covert operation at Wellington High School on Thursday morning after “credible threats” were made online.

Covert and overt operations involving about 30 police, including the armed offenders' squad, were undertaken after “credible threats” were made towards Wellington High School the day before it was locked down.

Stuff understands police made an urgent request to social media site Instagram for information about the account which had posted threats online. The account was later taken down.

Once the suspects were identified, surveillance teams were posted at several properties in the wider Wellington region.

A youth is facing charges of unlawfully possessing a .22 rifle and five rounds of ammunition, following the incident.

Stuff understands more charges are being considered.

READ MORE:

* Wellington High School locked down after 'credible threat' of attack

* Non-immunised students and teachers told to avoid school after measles scare at Wellington High School

* Would-be gunman's plan to carry out a school shooting foiled by his grandmother

After a second appearance in the Youth Court on Friday, he was further remanded in custody at a secure youth justice facility, likely until December 4.

Another youth was referred to Youth Aid.

Stuff understands police also considered closing Wellington High School on Thursday.

However, there was not enough evidence to suggest a threat was imminent on that day.

Principal Dominic Killalea told Stuff he was first made aware of the threats at 8.30am on Thursday, at which point he began to lock down the school.

The school had previously practised lockdown drills, and has worked with emergency planning specialists Harrison Tew, which design site-specific lockdown, crisis management and emergency response plans.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A range of different lockdown drills are practised with students at Wellington High School, Principal Dominic Killalea said.

Killalea said the “difficult” thing about lockdown drills is that they can be “quite traumatic” for children.

Following Ministry of Education advice, the school was planning to conduct another lockdown drill with only teachers, and was then planning another whole school one next year.

At 9.40am, parents were alerted through the school’s app, then a post was made on the school’s Facebook page. An email was sent to parents later.

Killalea said not sending an email right away was a “learning for the school.”

“No we didn't send an email... in that first instance and that's a learning for us.”

“The first priority was keeping students and teachers safe, then we could get to the communication,” he said.

Sophie Cornish/Stuff A police car outside Wellington High School on Thursday after “credible threats” were made online about the school.

The school has a “complex site” with a community education centre, which operates independently, a preschool and Massey University also in the vicinity, Killalea said.

A lunch was held on Friday at the school for LGBTQI+ students, which was well-received, he said.

“It was just to tell them about the support we've got available to them ... and just to make it clear to them that they weren't being targeted, as far as we know.”

Other Wellington schools had offered support, including offering their guidance counsellors to help support students, something positive which often happens between schools, when required, Killalea said.