Mt Erebus crash: Minute of silence to be held to remember the 257 victims

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Erebus Crew Memorial Garden to commemorate the 40 years since the incident.

A minute of silence and a memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon to remember the 257 people who were killed in the Mt Erebus plane crash.

The November 28, 1979 crash occurred when Air New Zealand flight 901 flew into Mt Erebus on Ross Island in Antarctica.

It killed all 237 passengers and 20 crew members on board.

Part of the Air New Zealand plane lies in the snow following the 1979 crash.

The minute of silence will be observed at 1.49pm to mark the moment the crash occurred at 12.49pm New Zealand Standard Time (1.49pm NZ Daylight Saving Time).

A wreath-laying ceremony, held at the Erebus crew memorial garden near Auckland International Airport, will accompany the minute of silence.

E tū union organiser Dayna Townsend said the day marks an event that is forever etched into the memory of New Zealanders.

“Today marks a day when our national airline, the nation, and the families of those aboard, suffered a great tragedy,” she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The Mt Erebus crew memorial garden near Auckland Airport.

“The crew memorial gardens near Auckland Airport in Māngere are a focal point for remembrance, and the event is particularly poignant this year, as we consider the upheaval and thousands of job losses for aviation workers as a result of the pandemic.”

Townsend said E tū will also remember the five Kiwi aviation workers who died in 2008 when Air New Zealand A320 crashed off the coast of Perpignan, France.

Earlier this month, a national memorial to commemorate the victims of the Mt Erebus crash was finally agreed on.

The Waitematā Local Board voted 4-3 to back plans for the controversial memorial at Dove Myer Robinson Park, otherwise known as the Parnell Rose Gardens.

Supplied A memorial to honour the victims of the Erebus disaster has been approved for construction almost 41-years after the tragedy.

Kathryn Carter, the daughter of pilot Jim Collins, said families were thrilled and relieved by the decision.

“We thank all the people that have been involved in bringing this to its final conclusion,” Carter said.

“Being the captain, [Jim] was always responsible for his passengers, and we’ve always to some degree felt responsible for all the passengers this died on that flight that day.”

Carter said Dove Myer Robinson Park had already become a place of solace for Mt Erebus family members and supportive members of the public since the site was selected two years ago.

“It’s a beautiful place looking towards the sea in a secluded setting with trees cloaking the site,” she said.