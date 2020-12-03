Proposed two-storey social housing units concern neighbours

The Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust has filed resource consent to redevelop units in Gowerton Place.

Lauri Shore​ enjoys relaxing in her back garden in the afternoons, but fears a “secretive” social housing redevelopment over her back fence will destroy privacy, cut off sunlight and become her “worst nightmare”.

The Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) has filed resource consent to redevelop 31 social housing units in Gowerton Place, Richmond. The new development would have 37 units.

The trust said the redevelopment was “more of the same” and qualified for a non-notified consent.

But residents have concerns about the placement of the new units, which will be closer to their fences, the fact they will be two storeys rather than the current single storey, and their orientation.

Some neighbours were only made aware of the redevelopment due to a chance encounter.

Susan Arrow learned that the plans had been submitted to the council from a manager at the trust when she met her while walking to the supermarket.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lauri Shore says the proposed redevelopment will affect her privacy, sunlight and security.

Arrow and partner Dave Isdale​ live next to the social housing site and rang the council to get a copy of the consent.

Isdale said he was “angry and upset” when he saw what was planned, as he did not expect the trust to build so close to their fence.

He wanted the trust to find a better way to consult with the community, saying presently it felt sneaky.

As of June this year there were about 18,500 people waiting for social housing nationally, about 1200 of them in Christchurch.

Between April and June the Ministry of Social Development paid $3.5 million in emergency housing grants for temporary accommodation – usually a motel – in Canterbury, $79m nationally.

Lauri Shore, whose property also backs on to the Richmond development, said the trust had been “secretive”. She was alerted to the plans by Arrow and Isdale.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The social housing are currently all single storey.

Shore's mother had emailed and rung the trust earlier in the year and was told plans were not finalised and the community would be contacted later.

“It's like you reveal your plan with not enough time for anyone to respond adequately to do something about it if they object to it,” Shore said.

She stressed she was not against social housing, but felt the present proposal cut off her privacy and sunlight.

Shore said having the new buildings parallel to her back fence would create an alleyway that would make it easier for people to jump fences in a burglary, and that burglaries were common in the area.

SUPPLIED/Christchurch City Council The new buildings on the site will be two storeys, according to a resource consent filed by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust.

Shore said she enjoys the privacy of her back garden – but felt that would be lost if a second storey near the fence was added, saying people would be able to peer into her house.

The present proposal makes her feel like her back garden “is no longer a safe spot”, and would block out sunlight.

“It feels like they're building something that's not promoting good neighbourly relations," Shore said.

A meeting has since been held between the residents and the trust.

The trust's commercial and development manager, Ed Leeson, said in a statement he has heard “a mix of support and some concerns”.

He said the redevelopment was planned to be lower than the maximum permitted height in the district plan and was a permitted activity.

Leeson said the new design qualified to be a non-notified consent, but the decision of whether it would be lies with the council.

He said the trust was planning to demolish the existing units completed early in the new year, when construction of the redevelopment should also begin.