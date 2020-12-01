Kumeu by-pass: Feedback sought on suggested route to ease congestion

Traffic congestion on SH16 near Kumeu has become acute (video first published in May 2019).

A new route that would see an Auckland state highway by-pass two bustling town centres has been released.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth, a joint venture between Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport, is seeking feedback on the route for the Kumeu by-pass that is part of the city’s long-term plan.

It would mean State Highway 16 would no longer run through Kumeu and Huapai. From the Brigham Creek roundabout at the end of the northwestern motorway, the highway would go around the suburbs and link back up in Waimauku.

CALLUM MCGILLIVRAY/STUFF Congestion is a big problem in the Kumeu area, and the new route would see State Highway 16 by-pass it.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth said it had identified a corridor where it believed the state highway would best be located.

“It was identified after extensive technical assessments of potential options by a range of specialists in consultation with mana whenua, Auckland Council and KiwiRail.”

The by-pass was likely to have four lanes for vehicles, a speed limit of 100kmh, as well as cycling and walking facilities.

Te Tupu NgÄtahi Supporting Growth/Supplied The blue line shows the proposed route for the Kumeu by-pass.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said the project – as well as a number of others planned for the area – was critical to the fast-growing area and the wellbeing of those who lived there.

“Over the next 30 years, an extra 100,000 people are expected to live in the area, along with 40,000 new houses and 20,000 new jobs. A well-connected transport system is needed to support this future growth.”

Mutton said about 300 letters and emails had been sent to landowners in the area which included maps and information sheets.

He said the level of impact on people’s properties wouldn’t fully be known until the next stage of the project – in late 2021 or early 2020.

But he could confirm that there were properties within the “study corridor” that would be further refined once feedback had been received from landowners, the community and key stakeholders.

Mutton said further technical work still needed to be done and the study corridor was “much wider” than the final route will be.

Community feedback was being sought – and people will have until January 15 to share their thoughts.

Mutton said it was a long-term project and planning was starting now so land could be set aside to build it.

“Auckland Council has planned for land in this area to be released for development from around 2030.

“We can’t yet confirm when funding for construction will become available, but we would expect it would be after this date.”

