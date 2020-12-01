WorkSafe investigating after spectator injured at Lower Hutt drag racing event

A bystander captured the hair-raising moment a car lost control and headed into the barriers at Port Road Drags on Sunday.

WorkSafe is making inquiries into a crash at a Wellington drag racing event which saw a spectator taken to hospital.

The incident at Port Road Drags in Seaview, Lower Hutt, on Sunday afternoon, was captured on film by multiple spectators, including one who was hit by the car.

The footage shows the vehicle revving its engine and spinning its wheels before plunging through the barrier.

READ MORE:

* Moment of Lower Hutt drag race crash that put spectator in hospital caught on film

* People struck by car during MotorSport event were standing in non-spectator area



A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed it was notified of the incident and is making initial inquiries.

Police serious crash unit attended the scene, but WorkSafe is now the lead agency for the investigation.

Wellington Free Ambulance and police said one of two spectators hit was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

@chonnywong/Supplied The moment a car lost control at the Port Road Drags and crashed into the barrier, hitting a spectator, who was later taken to hospital.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman said the patient remained in hospital in a stable condition on Monday morning.

Event spokesman Steve ‘Jock’ Reid said the vehicle involved will be inspected and a full report will be provided to all parties.

“We have a special gift for the family to help during these times,” he said.

Spectator Dan Moth saw the car hit the safety barriers. Families, including those with young children, were at the event. He had taken his daughter.

“It obviously happened pretty quickly. But, there was a kid that was close to it ... the people watching could see it happening and were sort of moving back, anticipating the car coming through,” he said.

“It wasn't more than about 20kmh an hour, but [the car is] a big heavy thing.”

The crash caused a “big spray of water and plastic fragments” from the water-filled barriers, he said.

It was the first year Moth had attended the event. The crash hadn’t deterred him, and he said he would go again.

Police confirmed the event was cancelled after the accident.

Port Road Drags is the longest-running street drag event in Australasia, having started more than 50 years ago.

MotorSport New Zealand general manager Elton Goonan said his organisation didn't have any involvement in the organisation and operation of the event, but will be reviewing the incident to see what changes could be made in the future.