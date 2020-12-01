Shelly Bay occupiers' tent 'toast' as Wellington winds wreak havoc

Severe winds have destroyed one of the tents set up by protesters opposing the planned $500 million Shelly Bay redevelopment.

Protesters occupying land at Shelly Bay are on the hunt for a new tent after strong winds battered their temporary digs overnight Monday.

Mau Whenua, a group of Taranaki Whānui iwi members opposing a planned $500 million development at Shelly Bay, set up camp a few weeks ago on council land that will be sold and leased for the project.

The land will be sold and leased to Shelly Bay Taikuru, owned by The Wellington Company director Ian Cassels and his partner.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Anaru Mepham of Mau Whenua talks about the history and importance of Shelly Bay.

Mau Whenua posted a picture on social media on Tuesday of a tent wrecked by the severe winds, along with a message calling for donations and help to find sturdier accommodation.

Ross Giblin The protesters set up camp on the Wellington City Council-owned land after councillors voted to sell and lease it for the development.

“A rough night for the ground crew – we need your support to get something more fit-for-purpose in place,” the message said.

“If you have any connections with industrial strength marquees, stretch tents, or Portacom buildings, please get in touch ASAP via PM [private message].

“And if you’d like to offer financial support, our bank account details are below.”

The post suggested people could set up automatic payments to help with rental costs.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The sale is being opposed by Mau Whenua, a group of Taranaki Whānui iwi members opposing the development.

Mau Whenua spokesperson Anaru Mepham said two sturdier tents also set up at the site were not affected by the winds, which reached 89 kmh between 10pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

The tent that was destroyed was a “lightweight structure”, Mepham said. “We always knew we would need to replace it at some point.

“It’s toast. I watched it last night [Monday] and thought about how we could secure it, but the reality was it’s reached it’s use-by date, now it’s being recycled.”

Supplied Wellington mayor Andy Foster attended the protest days after the vote and helped to repair a tent with a troublesome pole.

City councillors voted 9-6 three weeks ago to sell and lease land for the development on the Miramar Peninsula.

Mayor Andy Foster was among those who voted against the sale. He attended the protest days later and helped to repair a tent with a damaged pole.

Mepham confirmed the tent Foster helped with was still standing.

Cassels earlier bought a much larger section of land for the development from Taranaki Whānui, but the validity of that sale is being challenged by Mau Whenua in the High Court. A decision is expected in March.

Resource consent granted for the project is also being opposed by business group Enterprise Miramar.

However, Cassels has stated he plans to push on with the development regardless of the outcome of those two legal challenges.