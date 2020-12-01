Review of Christchurch cafe C1 Espresso delayed until end of year

C1 Espresso owner Sam Crofskey has stood down to assess his “future role in the company”.

A review of employment practices at embattled Christchurch cafe C1 Espresso will take longer than expected to ensure an industry body can do a “thorough” job.

The New Zealand Restaurant Association has said it is supporting the cafe’s owners and staff by reviewing its employment practices.

The move followed a flood of complaints from former employees who accused owner Sam Crofskey of bullying, not allowing required breaks, asking inappropriate questions in interviews, and discouraging sick days.

The result of the review could be that Crofskey is stripped of his place in the association’s hall of fame.

He was inducted last year for service to the industry, including leading the charge to bring hospitality back into the Christchurch CBD after the 2011 earthquake.

Crofskey last month announced he was taking a “long break” from the cafe to take professional advice on workplace culture and assess his “fit in the company”.

Crofskey argued the allegations were mostly unsubstantiated and said he was happy to address concerns through the “appropriate channels”.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Levi Painter, who first posted her negative experiences about working at C1 Espresso in Christchurch on social media, discusses the fallout.

The association initially thought the review would take about a week, but chief executive Marisa Bidois said on Tuesday it now hopes to have it completed by the end of the year.

“This is a busy time of year for our organisation and the industry and so to ensure we give ourselves sufficient time to review the information and processes, we have adjusted the time frame.

“We want to ensure that we are being as thorough as we can be and this will allow us to do that.”