Wellington waterfront drowning and near-drowning attributed to alcohol consumption

A woman’s death on Wellington’s waterfront was likely due to her being intoxicated and unable to rescue herself from the water, a coroner has ruled.

The ruling came just prior to another Wellington woman almost drowning on the waterfront last weekend, after accidentally falling in and being rescued by a bystander.

Police are urging people to take responsibility for themselves and their friends when it comes to drinking near the water this summer.

Wellington Area Prevention Manager Warwick McKee said alcohol could cause a person to be more likely to take risks, reduced co-ordination and affected other senses.

The message was echoed by Water Safety New Zealand’s CEO Jonty Mills, who said drinking alcohol increased the risk of drowning.

In February last year Sarah Mayne, 48, was drinking with a friend at night next to Whairepo Lagoon, near Frank Kitts Park on the waterfront, when she drowned.

Mayne’s friend had left her to go to the supermarket and was unable to find her when he returned.

After searching the area and trying to reach her on her cellphone, the friend left.

The next morning, after still not hearing from Mayne, he sensed something was wrong and walked back to the lagoon, where he had left his vape juice and cigarettes the night before.

After further searching he found Mayne’s body underneath the boardwalk, where the pair had been sitting.

An autopsy determined Mayne had drowned.

Coroner J P Ryan ruled her death was most likely the “unintended consequence of falling into the water whilst in an intoxicated state” and being unable to rescue herself.

Last weekend 21-year-old Wellington woman Courtney Beck fell into the water near the Wellington diving board and hit her head on a beam.

Kevin Stent A coroner has ruled Mayne’s death was likely the result of her being unable to rescue herself due to being intoxicated. (File photo)

Beck, who said she had been drunk and separated from friends on a night out went down to the waterfront to look at the water, when she fell.

"I'm lucky I didn't get knocked out. I went under for a minute, and I didn't know which way was up."

Beck, who said she “felt like she was going to die” held onto the beam, feeling weighed down by her clothing, and screamed out to help.

“I was thinking, 'Oh my God, this is the end of my life’," she said.

After being in the water for about 10 minutes, a man and woman came to her rescue, with the woman jumping in and helping her climb up the ladder.

Beck said it was a reminder for people enjoying a night out to avoid going to the waterfront alone after drinking.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Flowers were placed on the City to Sea bridge in Wellington, where Sarah Mayne drowned in February last year.

Mills said alcohol limits muscle ability, making simple movements much harder.

”Alcohol slows down your reactions making it more difficult to get yourself out of trouble and numbs the senses making swimming difficult.

“It comes down to personal responsibility for your safety and levels of intoxication ... There is no reason why people can’t enjoy a drink near the water as long as they are responsible,” he said.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said life rings were placed along Wellington’s waterfront, along with ladders, some of which were soon to be replaced as part of an ongoing programme.

”There has been no discussion around installing barriers. Signage has been installed and lighting has been improved in certain areas and is looked at and serviced regularly ... We also prefer to use an educational approach where and when required,” she said.