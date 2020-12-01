Police dogs 'just like one of us', union says after dog shot in Northland

Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill says the man and police dog injured in an incident near Dargaville are both now in a stable condition.

Police dogs “will do anything for their handler”, the head of the police union has said after a dog was shot near Dargaville in Northland.

The dog, who has not been identified to the media by police, was allegedly shot by a man who was wanted on firearms and cannabis charges.

Police then shot the man three times. Both he and the dog were airlifted to Auckland for medical treatment and were in a stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said police dogs were a key part of the team and were treated, to a degree, as another officer.

READ MORE:

* Veteran Wellington police dog and TV star Hades dies

* Police puppy Kazza, named after his slain uncle Gazza, has died

* Police dog Gazza's handler opens up on the moment his best mate died



Ricky Wilson/Stuff The police dog shot on Tuesday was taken to Veterinary Specialist Group, on Auckland’s Unitec campus, for treatment.

He said it affected everyone in the police force when a dog was injured or killed.

“They’re just like one of us.”

They were working dogs and not pets, but the bond they shared with their handlers was one of “incredible love”, Cahill said.

They put their lives at risk on a daily basis and were at the “front end of danger”, he said.

“Unfortunately due to the nature of their role, they will be put into dangerous situations.

Gazza was the most recent police dog to die in the line of duty.

“They will do anything for their handler. They’re incredibly loyal.”

A total of 24 police dogs have died in the line of duty since 1972, four in the 2000s alone.

The most recent was Gazza, who was shot dead during an armed incident in Porirua in 2016. The previous year, he had survived being strangled by a burglar.

Gazza, 4, was laid to rest in a private funeral, wrapped in a New Zealand flag.

NZ Police/Supplied Gazza pictured with his handler, Josh Robertson.

In 2010, Christchurch police dog Gage was killed when he jumped in front of a bullet intended for his handler.

In 2013, he was posthumously awarded the PDSA Gold Medal, which honours outstanding animal bravery or exceptional devotion to duty.

Three-year-old police dog Enzo died in 2009 after being drowned by Tairyn Murphy, a labourer who had been wanted for family violence charges.

NZ Police/Supplied Police dog Gage was shot and killed in the line of duty in Christchurch in 2010.

Murphy was convicted of killing a police dog without lawful excuse.

Cahill said a service is always held when a police dog dies. Its size depends on the wishes of the handler.

Someone who injures or kills a police dog can face two years in prison or a maximum fine of $15,000.

NZ POLICE Caesar the police dog and his handler, Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak, went on to win a police award after Caesar recovered from a stabbing.

In a tale of survival, Northland police dog Caesar was stabbed twice in the head while trying to detain a man in December 2018.

However, he made a full recovery and went on to win a prestigious national award with his handler, Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak.

Adam Tipene, 32, was sentenced to five years and three months in jail for aggravated burglary and stabbing Caesar.