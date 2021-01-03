Future of Mataura Railway Station hangs in the balance

The Mataura Railway Station sits in a state of disrepair, as its future is under discussion by the Mataura Community Board.

The Mataura Railway Station turns 100 years old in 2021, but whether the building sees it in on its current site or a new one, remains to be seen.

It could be March 2021 before the future of the station is known, as a plan to remove it from next to the main trunk line to a new site and restore it slowly gains steam.

The council bought the heritage building in May 2019 for $1 after it voted in favour of a recommendation from the Mataura Community Board, which said it had the funds to move the building from its current site and restore it to its former glory.

Council chief executive Steve Parry said progress on the building's future had ‘’moved down the track a bit’’ but it could be March before anything happened.

“The Community Board has a conditional agreement for a piece of land but more due diligence needs to be done,’’ he said.

The board was also seeking assessments on how much it would cost to move and restore the Class 2 heritage building. It had access to a number of funding streams, he said.

After giving itself nine months to have funding in place and move the building, the board had now negotiated a time extension with KiwiRail, Parry said.

Preparations to apply for resource consent to move the building were under way.

When asked what would happen if the cost to restore the building was too much for the Community Board, Parry said: ‘’nothing is irrevocable. A condition of the purchase from KiwiRail and the land is all conditional on that cost.’’

Robyn Edie Regular passenger trains stopped calling at the Mataura Railway Station in 2002.

Parry said the council had made it clear to the Community Board that it would not put money into the project.

At the time the council agreed to buy the building, some Gore district councillors expressed concerns that ratepayers would end up funding the project.

KiwiRail offered the building to the Mataura Community Board in 2018, on the condition that it relocated the building, removed earthquake-prone risks in the form of existing chimneys, and upgraded the building in conformity with any approved conservation plan that might be prepared due to the building's heritage status.

The station was built in the Troup Vintage style in 1921 and was still an important building in the town, despite the fact that passenger trains ceased running in February 2002.