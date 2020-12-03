Auckland congestion charge: Business tells council to get cracking

Congestion charge of up to $3.50 suggested by officials for Auckland CBD.

A major business group wants Auckland Council to lead the early introduction of congestion charging on city roads.

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said the council should convince the public about the scheme unveiled on Monday, with a charge of up to $3.50 to enter the city centre at peak times.

Government and council officials who spent four years exploring ways to reduce the number of trips or shift them off-peak, recommended the scheme start in 2025, even though technically it could be sooner.

“If you don’t lead the way, the way you did with the City Rail Link, we’ll still be talking in four, five or 10 years time,” EMA’s head of advocacy and strategy Alan McDonald told the council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the scheme had his “qualified support” after its release on Monday.

McDonald said EMA and others had commissioned a report in 2017, which showed congestion then cost Auckland $1.2 billion a year, and business’ view on congestion charging was way ahead of the council.

“The timing of the introduction is the key thing, and that is a matter of political will,” he said.

The council has given the green light to officials to devise what the next stage of the project would look like, and detail how the public would be consulted, and social impacts might be countered.

The officials produced a detailed proposal focused on reducing traffic and pollution as a basis for public discussion and political support.

They recommended the 2025 start for the first phase in Auckland’s CBD, to follow the opening of the City Rail Link, which will make public transport a more attractive option.

Two further phases would extend first to central and northern Auckland, and from 2028 to the west and south.

Goff and councillors Cathy Casey and Efeso Collins questioned how the impacts on low income workers would be dealt with.

The chair of the planning committee Chris Darby said any scheme needed to focus on reducing congestion, and not raising money.

“We need to give the public certainty that we won’t be like London and become a revenue gathering scheme – in the original terms of reference, demand management was the clear purpose,” said Darby.

Darby said Aucklanders were already burdened by paying for multi-billion dollar transport infrastructure, and demand management was the way of breaking out of that spiral of spending.

“It will be an uncomfortable ride – we need to show some spine,” he said.

The officials’ report made clear that even after the completion of all agreed road and public transport projects over the coming decades, congestion would be worse than today, if habits did not change.

Climate change lobbyist Paul Winton has also done research suggesting that all the transport projects currently planned, would have little impact on their own, on Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Auckland is committed to halving emissions by 2030, and being net zero by 2050, with transport needing to make the biggest contribution to those goals.

Auckland Transport’s deputy chair Wayne Donnelly said AT’s board had on Tuesday endorsed the report’s findings and approved further work on developing it.

Donnelly urged the introduction to coincide with the completion of major public transport investments.

“We have got massive investments coming on stream in 4-5 years, if we miss that opportunity we could wait decades for another – to make a case to our community that this is a good thing to do,” he said.

Officials will report quarterly to the committee on the next stage of developing a congestion charging scheme.