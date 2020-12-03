Tidy lawn, tidy mind? Anonymous note criticising garden riles resident

Dylan Bateup could not believe his eyes when he received an anonymous note saying his not-so-long lawns needed mowing.

If a tidy lawn reflects on the people living in the house, Dylan Bateup is certainly not hanging his head in shame.

The North Canterbury resident was baffled to receive a note in his mailbox berating him for the state of his long grass.

Bateup has lived at the house in Rangiora for about two years without any complaints from neighbours, or his landlords – his parents.

He found the handwritten missive on Tuesday and posted it to Facebook, saying he was now tempted to leave the grass to grow just to make a point.

While the note author is picky about grass length, their spelling leaves a lot to be desired.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Dylan Bateup concedes it's time for a mow, but doesn't think he deserved a nasty note about his grass.

“A tidy lawn mowed reflets (sic) on the people living in the house. It would be nice to see it done regulary (sic).”

The post outraged fellow residents who could not believe the audacity of the anonymous complainant.

One of his neighbours had received similar notes in the past, Bateup said, but he was not sure if the author was the same person in each case.

The North Canterbury town has a history of note-writers, more commonly about the use of mobility parks – the latest upsetting Kaikōura woman Nadia Mackle just last month.

supplied Rangiora man Dylan Bateup was surprised to find a note about the state of his long grass.

It is not immune from untidy sections either, Kaiapoi man Gary Hullen having put up with his neighbour’s hoarding for decades, and the Waimakariri District Council adopting a bylaw last month to address long grass.

However, Bateup’s property does not fall into either category – the grass behind the neat white picket fence is hardly an eyesore, and while it may be due a mow it is far from posing a hazard.

It is not clear whether it was his lawn or the berm outside his property that prompted the note, but he said the berm was not unruly before he mowed it three days ago.

And he has photographic evidence to prove it.

“I take a photo before I do it just to send to my dad,’’ he said.

“My mum will ask if I’ve done the lawns so it’s just to show I’m doing it.’’

supplied Dylan Bateup's offending berm in Rangiora before it was mowed.

Neither is it true that every other property along his street is immaculately trimmed.

“The thing that annoys me most is there are plenty of people with longer grass down my street.

“My lawnmower is fairly crap but I try to do it at least once a month.’’

Bateup said the note-writer, or any other neighbours, were welcome to mow his berm or lawn if the length of the grass upset them.

“I won’t object – in fact, I’d even encourage it,’’ he said.

Waimakariri District Council regulation manager Nick Harrison said in most instances the berm was road reserve or public land, owned and administered by the council, but residents were encouraged to maintain them.

“The main benefit of this for residents is to keep their property looking tidy and consistent and it also saves money because if the council carried out the work, the costs would have to be recovered through rates,’’ he said.

According to advice from Bunnings, sticking to a regular mowing schedule ensures a lawn remains healthy and has room to grow.

Depending on the type of grass, the ideal length is between 25mm and 50mm.

The best time of day to mow is mid-morning, but avoid cutting it if it is wet.

Generally, mowing every second week in summer and every two to five weeks from autumn through winter will be enough.