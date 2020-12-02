Invercargill architect has concerns with proposed city streetscape plan

An Invercargill architect says a section of Tay Street will be an “unpleasant place for people” if the city centre master plan is developed as proposed.

Isthmus Group has put together a proposed master plan for the Invercargill City Council, which has agreed to a $20m budget to make improvements to the streetscape.

Architect Bob Simpson notes the proposed plan wants to slow vehicle traffic on state highways Dee and Tay St, remove a traffic lane on each street and make them pedestrian friendly.

The plan provides for a series of green spaces and larger gathering spaces on the “sunny, sheltered” southern side of Tay St – while it says the “shady northern side” provides for vehicle movement and parking.

But Simpson has concerns, saying Tay Street adjacent to the city block development with new 20m high buildings will often be in the shade and the area will be even windier than it currently is.

“This will be an unpleasant place for people.”

# Streetscape master plan revealed

“When you put up a 20m high wall along the northern side of Tay St and the south westerly blows against it, that's going to create havoc on the street, It’s already windy ... and it’s going to create quite a lot of shade.”

City centre governance group chairman John Green said he welcomed feedback about the proposed plan, adding there would be more consultation before the final design was decided on in February.

It was a flexible plan with lots of moving parts and it would evolve over time.

“I think Bob has high standing and we will seek to have a face to face meeting to work through his concerns.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill city centre governance group chairperson John Green, front, and Invercargill City Council environmental and planning group manager Darren Edwards speak to councillors about the city centre master plan this week.

The plan to have the green spaces on the southern side of Tay St was currently the preferred end game, but there were other issues regarding the state highways which also needed to be resolved as part of the conversation, Green said.

Simpson said the CBD needed a public space for outdoor functions, but he recommended Esk St near the Civic administration building “where it was proposed 30 years ago”.

“We need urban planners with an understanding of the existing preferences Southlanders have and a good knowledge of the local weather conditions.”

He believes the public should study the proposed master plan and ask “searching questions”.