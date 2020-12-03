'The fridge was floating across the kitchen': Plimmerton flood victims living in motel

Juanita MacDonald and her daughter Shinelia have lost everything in the Plimmerton flood and now, for the second time in three years, they need to rebuild their lives again.

Three days after their home was turned into a fishbowl, a mother and daughter are adjusting to life in a motel in a different city.

Juanita MacDonald and Shinelia, 17, have been living out of a suitcase in Lower Hutt after their rental in Plimmerton was submerged in a flash flood on Sunday.

A torrential downpour deposited half a month’s rainfall in 12 hours, causing the worst flooding seen in the northern Porirua suburb in a quarter of a century.

Speaking from her motel room, MacDonald said they were starting again for the second time, having returned to New Zealand from Australia after separating from her partner three years ago.

READ MORE:

* Second home evacuated following Porirua slip, with a noise like 'thunder and lightning'

* Landslide in Porirua hits two homes as heavy rain continues in Wellington

* 15 homes likely uninhabitable after heavy rain, flooding north of Wellington



Ross Giblin/Stuff Juanita MacDonald and her daughter Shinelia, 17, at their flooded out home in Plimmerton. While they have emergency accommodation their long term housing future is uncertain.

Uninsured, their possessions are sodden and covered in silt and mud, and the house they called home for two and a half years “won’t be liveable for months”.

Adding insult to injury, they have to travel between cities each day to sort through their belongings because there are no motel rooms available in Porirua.

Nicola Robinson Heavy rain caused flooding in Karehana Bay, Plimmerton.

MacDonald did not know where they were going to go when their week at the motel was up.

She feared more disruption to their lives if she and her daughter had to leave the area.

“With the [housing] market the way it is – as a single mother competing with families with two incomes, it looks like we’re going to have to move away to be able to afford anything.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Juanita MacDonald and her daughter Shinelia, 17, at their flooded out home in Plimmerton.

Last month, Porirua became the most expensive place in the country to rent at $625 a week. Average weekly rent in the city out-stripped the $600 charged on Auckland’s North Shore and in Wellington. The average national weekly rent price is $510.

MacDonald says the floodwater came up quickly.

Timestamps from videos sent to her and Shinelia show there was surface flooding outside her Airlie Rd rental in Plimmerton at 9.29am. By 9.38am “there was water coming in from all directions”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Uninsured, their possessions are sodden and covered in silt and mud, and the house they called home for two and a half years “won’t be liveable for months”.

MacDonald could see water building up against the ranchslider.

“I thought ‘I need to get out’. I packed a little suitcase with a change of clothes and our passports.

“I opened the door and [the water] came surging in up to my knees. The fridge was floating up across the kitchen.”

MacDonald said the silver lining in the situation was the response from friends and the community. Within hours, they had a couch to sleep on, a car to use and people they’d never met offering to help clear out the house.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help them get back on their feet. Over $3500 had been raised.