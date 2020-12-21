Calls for greater supervision of children after man fractures back at skate park

Skatepark etiquette is important to avoid injuries to the people who use them.

Adult skate park users want children supervised as the parks' popularity ramps up heading into summer and the Christmas holidays.

Braiden Burne will spend the next few months watching from the sidelines, as his friends perfect their moves, due to his recovery from a fractured back he sustained at Melville skate park in October.

The 21-year-old Hamilton man suffered the injury to his L1 vertebrae when riding his BMX at the skate park.

“That vertebrae is pretty much disintegrated, so I’ve got two titanium rods and five nine millimetre screws in my back.”

He was doing some freestyle and jumping a “volcano” in the park.

“As I was jumping it a kid came up the other side because they weren’t paying attention. I was jumping on my bike. I was going to do a turn down, and when I was over top I saw the top of her head.

“I managed to move my body and bike entirely to completely miss her, but in doing so made me fall seven to eight feet straight onto concrete.”

The pain of the fall is unforgettable.

“I was screaming straight away. I actually couldn’t control myself for a minute or two. When the ambulance came down, they had to give the morphine pen before they could even touch me.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Braiden Burne fractured his back at Melville skate park when an unsupervised girl rode into his path while jumping the volcano he’s sitting on.

The injury has also meant the apprentice automotive glazier lost his job.

While the various disciplines that use the park, skaters, bikers and scooters have an understanding, Burne would like to see some skate park etiquette applied when it comes to young kids at the park.

“It’s interesting that six, seven and eight-year-olds can come to the park with no adults, and yet they aren’t allowed to be left at home alone.”

With the school holidays just kicking off, the already popular skate park is expected to be flooded with people.

Burne said those using the park pick up from about 4pm and continue until it’s dark. At the weekends there are usually lines of people waiting for a turn.

SUPPLIED Braiden Burne has two titanium rods and five nine millimetre screws in his back after a skate park accident.

“Then you get kids who rush in because they don’t want to wait, and they’re cutting people off who have to try to steer off or stop.”

Burne believes there is a definite necessity for young children to be accompanied by an adult.

“There should be a sign which says under a certain age children must be supervised, that way if they aren’t we can call the police, because at the moment we can't.”

He said that kids come and use the concrete areas as play areas.

“Kids use the park, like the bowl as a slide, or one will be on a scooter and the other running after them chasing them all over the park not recognising where other users are skating, biking.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Braiden Burne wants children to be supervised when at skate parks

Burne said he’s more than happy to have kids at the park

“We aren’t trying to ruin their fun, we are just trying to make sure everyone goes home safe.”

Burne and his father who also rides at the park have given kids helmets and even old scooters or bikes to use.

“With the kids it is a lot harder for them to understand [park etiquette].

“When they are here with their parents, us skaters, bikers try to teach the kids but then the parents think we are growling their kids when in reality we are trying to teach them, so they understand the risk.

“I have been here and a parent has verbally and tried to physically assault me when I was telling him to move his kids, all you need is one of the scooters not to see them and it could die.”

Burne admits there are risks that come with the sports at the park, and there will be accidents. He just wants to see the seriousness of accidents reduced so people go home safe.