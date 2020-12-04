Landslide database established to save lives from the 'forgotten hazard'

A tourist was in the right place at the right time to snap these dramatic images of the Cape Kidnappers rock fall.

A national landslide database has been established, designed to save lives, and help infrastructure and reliance planners understand New Zealand’s “forgotten natural hazard”.

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) has established the catalogue to centralise landslide information from councils, Crown entities and geotechnical consultants.

Commission chief resilience and research officer Jo Horricks said the project, initiated by Auckland Council, would become an important tool for future planning.

“It’s about reducing risk so New Zealand is more disaster resistant – a big part of that is building in the right areas.

“We think of earthquakes and volcanoes, but landslides tend to be the forgotten natural hazard.”

Contributing bodies GNS Science, KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi and Auckland Council already hold large amounts of information on slips, and other groups and authorities would contribute over time.

GNS engineering geologist Dr Chris Massey said data from across the different institutions would be standardised and could also be used to predict landslides.

SUPPLIED A national landslide database has been established to save lives and aid infrastructure and reliance planners. A large slip at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke’s Bay, injured two people in 2019.

“Based on what’s happened in the past, slopes, rain and ground stability ... we’ve been training these numerical variables to identify patterns and the probability of a landslide.”

Being able to predict landslides would not only inform authorities on how and where to build, but also assist in placing first responders near high-risk areas following major natural events like heavy rain or earthquakes.

A centralised database was useful in New Zealand where people commonly lived on flood plains, on hills and near fault lines, he said.

GNS/Supplied GNS engineering geologist Dr Chris Massey says said data could be used to predict landslides.

Slips were a real threat to human life and GNS data showed about 1800 people had been killed by slips since 1760.

Slips came in many forms, such as avalanche type events, rock falls and “big, slow, low angle plains [that could be] several kilometres across”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A recent slip in the Porirua suburb of Whitby led to two houses being evacuated.

Napier artist Freeman White had a close brush with death last month when his home was hit by a landslide during a deluge.

The landslide shunted in the back wall of his house, moved his woodburner and crashed through the bathroom while he was standing clearing roof gutters.

Also in Hawke’s Bay in January 2019, two people were injured when a cliff-face collapsed onto a beach at Cape Kidnappers, a popular tourist destination.

John Cowpland/Stuff Jungho Son, 29, discusses the moment a landslide fell on him and a friend at Cape Kidnappers from his hospital bed. (File photo)

Just this week a slip in Porirua caused the evacuation of two houses following torrential rain.

In Wellington, a diversion on Ngaio Gorge Rd has been in place since a 2017 slip. The Wellington City Council began a two-year project to repair the site in October.