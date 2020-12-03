Police release names of three teens killed in Hawke's Bay crash

Police at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Snee Rd, Takapau, on Tuesday.

Police have released the names of the three teens killed when their car collided with a truck in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

They were: Julianna Hickey, 18, of Matamau; Sharrisse Tuaiti Perawiti Taputerangituatea (also known as Sharrisse Perawiti), 18, of Dannevirke; and Anahera Tienda Kaa, 17, of Dannevirke.

The truck driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, which occurred on State Highway 2 between Norsewood and Takapau just before 2.50pm.

A Hawke’s Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the truck driver was discharged from Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Thursday morning.

The three women were on their way to work at the Silver Fern Farms meat processing plant at Takapau.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which is understood to have occurred as the northbound car was completing a passing manoeuvre.

NZTA/Supplied The site of a serious crash that occurred between Takapau and Norsewood.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said there were no plans to install median barriers at the site of the crash, but “safety is our highest priority and once the investigations into this crash are complete we will assess what, if any, safety improvements we could make to this part of the corridor”.

“The police serious crash unit will investigate, and we will receive their report once completed. As with all serious crashes on the state highway network, we will also undertake our own investigation to determine if the road or road conditions were a contributing factor,” he said.

Transport agency statistics show there has been a fatal crash on the stretch of SH2 between Waipukurau (Coughlan Rd) and Dannevirke (Ruahine St) every year since 2017.

Since 2015 there have been 177 crashes on this stretch of road. Four of those were fatal, 11 were serious, 46 were minor and 116 were non-injury crashes.