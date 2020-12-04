New Kainga Ora complex reflects growing demand for smaller state houses

Kainga Ora tenancy manager Ros Clifford, left, and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Megan Woods, third from left, welcome Susan Busch and her son Ben Stade to their new home.

A North Canterbury mother and son will spend the first night in their new home after receiving a ministerial welcome across the threshold.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Megan Woods handed over the keys to Susan Busch and Ben Slade’s brand new Kaiapoi home on Friday.

Busch said she was looking forward to a warm, dry home with a level floor, after having been in her previous Kāinga Ora property for the past 20 years.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Five modern units have been built, replacing two 1940s homes.

The mother and son were moving into one of five new homes that were signed off last week, replacing two homes that had stood at the site since 1948.

Construction of the new homes began in January 2020. The complex includes Busch’s new two-bedroom single-storey home, and four one-bedroom single-storey homes.

All five units are accessible, and have wet area showers.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods officially welcomes Susan Busch and Ben Stade to their new home.

Kāinga Ora area manager Fraser Benson said demand was higher for smaller one and two-bedroom houses.

One-bedroom units accounted for about 60 per cent of demand, and two bedrooms about 20 per cent, he said.

“Our housing stock is predominantly three bedrooms, so it’s about building to demand.'’

Benson said another 15 one and two-bedroom houses were being built elsewhere in Kaiapoi. They were expected to be completed about April next year.

A lot of work was going in to making sure new homes complied with the Healthy Homes standard, he said.

Woods said an added bonus was that the project had created jobs for least 30 tradespeople, and had a positive knock-on effect for local suppliers.

“It is fantastic to hear it’s kept people in the area in work.”

The Government was funding big building projects post Covid-19 to address the need for more housing and create jobs, she said.

Earlier this year, Kāinga Ora signed a long-term agreement with construction companies Consortium Construction, Constructa, Home Construction and Miles Construction to build 360 state homes in Christchurch over the next three years.

The agreement has provided more certainty for the companies, which has allowed them to take on apprentices.